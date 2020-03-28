Better Fit: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

With the Lions holding the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the selection will be widely debated.

For starters, should Detroit address offense or defense?

The odds-on-favorite to be drafted at No. 3 is cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

Many Detroit fans and pundits have also talked about the organization taking former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or ex-Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the pick.

Let's take a closer look now at who is the better fit: Brown or Young.

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

Physically, the senior holds up very well with double teams, doesn't lose gap control and shows max effort every play.

All those attributes are highly desirable by both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer.

Da'Shawn Hand is the Lions' best interior pass rusher, but has been injured a majority of the year.

Without him, Detroit has produced one of the most anemic pass rushes in the NFL.

Brown could instantly provide interior pressure.

He has a variety of pass-rush moves, including a devastating bull rush.

Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is a highly-touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing-rushing skills are viewed as elite, and he now is being talked about as a "generational talent" by some draft analysts.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said at the NFL Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

As analyst Gary Davenport notes, drafting Chase Young would be the dream scenario for the Lions if a team falls in love with Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and decides to trade with the Washington Redskins.

With the Lions' dire need in the pass-rushing department, Young, Devon Kennard and Trey Flowers could be on the field in the "NASCAR-defensive front" look on obvious passing downs.

Flowers has rushed from the interior on many occasions, and Matt Patricia could have both Kennard and Young rushing from the edge.



Make no mistake, Young would be a huge upgrade over Kennard against the pass.

Not only that, but it would also free up Flowers from so many double teams and likely increase the production of the players around him.

If Patricia wants to continue to play conservatively when rushing the passer, he needs a dynamic pass rusher that can be a true threat to get to the quarterback.

Young checks that box.

Let us know who you think is the better fit in the comments section below.

