AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Radio Host Mike Valenti Has Lions Drafting QB Joe Burrow in Shocking Mock Draft

John Maakaron

Detroit radio host Mike Valenti entertained listeners of his Friday afternoon radio show with the release of his NFL mock draft.

Valenti had been against creating his own mock draft, but decided to release an audio version due to pressure from his work colleagues. 

To the shock of everyone, the longtime Detroit sports radio host started his 2020 mock draft by having the Cincinnati Bengals select Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 1 overall pick. 

With the No. 2 overall pick, defensive end Chase Young ends up with the Washington Redskins. 

Even more shocking was Valenti's decision for the Lions at the No. 3 spot. Valenti has Detroit selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 3 pick. 

Valenti explained his selection by telling his substantial radio audience:

"The league is about quarterbacks and I, unlike Bob Quinn, I am a man of principle. At No. 3, I am getting one of the top three players in this draft. Joe Burrow gives me the ability to setup this franchise for the next 10 years. Unleash myself, unchain myself from Matthew Stafford if I so choose as soon this upcoming offseason -- and I still get to win in the short term with Matthew Stafford as my starter. If the season goes off the rails, go get 'em Joe Joe becomes my starter."

Burrow had one of the best seasons in NCAA history in 2019.

He possesses the ability to make all the throws necessary to become elite in the NFL.

Sitting behind Matthew Stafford for a season would only enhance his chances of success if he were to ever take the field in 2021 as Detroit's new franchise passer.

The remaining top-10 picks made by Valenti: 

No. 4 (NYG): OT Tristan Wirfs

No. 5 (MIA): QB Jordan Love

No. 6 (LAC): QB Justin Herbert

No. 7 (Car) LB Isaiah Simmons 

No. 8 (Ari) OT Mekhi Becton

No. 9 (JAX) CB Jeff Okudah

No. 10 (CLE) OT Andrew Thomas

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What to Expect from New Lions CB Desmond Trufant

Our Vito Chirco provides his expectations for veteran CB Desmond Trufant in a Lions uniform

Vito Chirco

by

Fitty-Tucker

2020 Mock Draft: Detroit Lions 3-Round Mock Draft

Lions trade back and acquire additional first-round pick, totaling five picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4U

ILB Reggie Ragland Has Agreed to Terms with Detroit Lions

Former second-round pick won Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Carlos Hyde Could Be Lions Answer at Running Back

Hyde could be a viable option to play alongside Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough

John Maakaron

Lions Take OT Austin Jackson in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

Lions select at No. 5 and No. 26 in latest Pro Football Focus Mock Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Is Halapoulivaati Vaitai an Upgrade from Rick Wagner?

Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not Halapoulivaati Vaitai is an upgrade from Rick Wagner

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Signing Ex-Chargers Wide Receiver Geremy Davis

WR Geremy Davis is signing with the Detroit Lions on a one-year contract

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Guard Damien Lewis Would Be Monster Addition to Lions Offensive Line

Read why LSU guard Damien Lewis could be a suitable replacement for Graham Glasgow

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

All Lions: How Derrick Brown Fits Detroit Lions Defense

Read the latest Detroit Lions news from around the internet

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Why LB Jamie Collins Is a Risky Signing

Our Vito Chirco opines on why LB Jamie Collins is a risky signing

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain