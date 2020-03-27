Radio Host Mike Valenti Has Lions Drafting QB Joe Burrow in Shocking Mock Draft

Detroit radio host Mike Valenti entertained listeners of his Friday afternoon radio show with the release of his NFL mock draft.

Valenti had been against creating his own mock draft, but decided to release an audio version due to pressure from his work colleagues.

To the shock of everyone, the longtime Detroit sports radio host started his 2020 mock draft by having the Cincinnati Bengals select Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 1 overall pick.

With the No. 2 overall pick, defensive end Chase Young ends up with the Washington Redskins.

Even more shocking was Valenti's decision for the Lions at the No. 3 spot. Valenti has Detroit selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 3 pick.

Valenti explained his selection by telling his substantial radio audience:

"The league is about quarterbacks and I, unlike Bob Quinn, I am a man of principle. At No. 3, I am getting one of the top three players in this draft. Joe Burrow gives me the ability to setup this franchise for the next 10 years. Unleash myself, unchain myself from Matthew Stafford if I so choose as soon this upcoming offseason -- and I still get to win in the short term with Matthew Stafford as my starter. If the season goes off the rails, go get 'em Joe Joe becomes my starter."

Burrow had one of the best seasons in NCAA history in 2019.

He possesses the ability to make all the throws necessary to become elite in the NFL.

Sitting behind Matthew Stafford for a season would only enhance his chances of success if he were to ever take the field in 2021 as Detroit's new franchise passer.

The remaining top-10 picks made by Valenti:

No. 4 (NYG): OT Tristan Wirfs

No. 5 (MIA): QB Jordan Love

No. 6 (LAC): QB Justin Herbert

No. 7 (Car) LB Isaiah Simmons

No. 8 (Ari) OT Mekhi Becton

No. 9 (JAX) CB Jeff Okudah

No. 10 (CLE) OT Andrew Thomas