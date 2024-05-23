Jameson Williams Is Most Improved Player at Lions' OTAs
The Detroit Lions have high expectations for third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams.
The Alabama product has been hindered in each of his first two season and has just 18 NFL games to his credit through that time. However, he has flashed game-changing potential in his limited opportunities.
With the receiver room losing Josh Reynolds, there is a prime opportunity for Williams to become a major impact player in Ben Johnson’s offense in the 2024 season.
On Thursday, coach Dan Campbell indicated that Williams is making the most of his chance throughout the early part of the team's offseason workouts.
“We started this thing back in April, and you’ve got Phase One for a couple weeks,” Campbell explained. “Then we’ve been on the grass for three weeks in Phase Two, which has been routes on air and fundamentals and individual and doing all this. And then we’re two practices in and if you said, ‘Give me one player that is the most improved from start to finish in that time,’ Jamo would be that guy right now. He is a man on a mission, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. Alright? I’m gonna leave it at that.”
When asked where specifically where WIlliams has improved, Campbell replied simply, "Everywhere."
Williams has been up-and-down through two years. He struggled with drops early last year, but rebounded to have a strong finish to the campaign. In his final three regular season games, Williams totaled 11 catches for 159 yards.
Prior to that stretch, he had not recorded more than two catches in a single game. The Lions, through both Johnson and Campbell, were consistent in their messaging that the wideout had to earn the team's trust.
As shown by his increased reliability on offense, stronger hands and involvement as a blocker in the run game, the talented wideout appeared to do just that.
Williams finished the year with a bang, scoring two touchdowns in the NFC Championship game including an electrifying end-around run to open the game. It was an example of his game-breaking speed and acceleration that makes him a threat to opposing defenses.
Johnson and Campbell found unique ways to get him involved through reverses, and Williams showcased an improved deep connection with Jared Goff later in the season.
In total, Williams has logged 25 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns across his regular season games. In the postseason last year, he had six catches for 79 yards and a score along with a 42-yard rushing touchdown.
The Lions feature Amon-Ra St. Brown as their top receiving option, while Williams is competing with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green among others for top reps on the outside within the offense.