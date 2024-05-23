Brian Branch Had Cleanup Procedure, Should Return by Training Camp
Detroit Lions' second-year defensive back Brian Branch is not participating during organized team activities.
Lions' fourth-year coach Dan Campbell began his first press conference of OTAs with a lengthy injury report, which included the Alabama product. Concern about Branch swirled when he was photographed on a scooter in a walking boot while interacting with first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold.
Other players listed by Campbell that are either limited or out due to injury or personal reasons are offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Campbell indicated that Branch had a procedure during the offseason and expects the talented defender to be in action by training camp.
"Yeah, he had a little cleanup there," Campbell explained. "Something that, coming out of last year, thought it might heal and then it just ended up being, 'We just better get this thing done.' So that's where he's at, that and I think he likes riding the scooter. But we feel like he's progressing well, we feel like he'll be ready to go in camp. If not, early enough (that) it'll be, certainly, he'll get enough reps to be ready for the season."
With Branch's absence, the Lions are playing free agent addition Amik Robertson at the nickel position. Both Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw have been limited in OTAs as well, so the team is evaluating Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey among others as the outside cornerbacks.
Branch and Arnold were teammates at Alabama and have a strong relationship. The duo could be a big part of Detroit's success in a revamped secondary this upcoming season.
Branch had a strong rookie campaign and expectations are high for the 2024 season. Last year, he had three interceptions, one of which he returned for a score, to go along with 74 tackles, 13 passes defensed and seven tackles for loss.
The Alabama product projects as a versatile weapon within Detroit's Aaron Glenn-led defense. He has the capability to play either cornerback, nickel or safety and can help Detroit in a variety of ways.
Last season, Branch was exclusively the team's nickel cornerback and showed an aptitude for playing that specific role. However, with depth concerns at safety, Branch could move to that position at points in 2024.
The Lions are also dealing with another injury to a key contributor in the secondary, as safety Kerby Joseph is out until training camp after having hip surgery in the offseason.