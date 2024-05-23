Lions Tried to Practice With Chiefs, Will Once Again With Giants
The Detroit Lions are again expected to run joint practices with the New York Giants.
Prior to Detroit taking the practice field for their third session of organized team activities, Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed the NFC East squad was expected to run practices with the Lions in East Rutherford ahead of Detroit's first preseason game of 2024.
When asked if the Lions were planning on running practices with the Giants again, Campbell confirmed and indicated that the team tried to schedule joint practices with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Chiefs have traditionally refrained from conducting practices as such under coach Andy Reid.
"You get something different," Campbell explained. "You get a different, your O-line, D-line, receivers, DBs, man, the backs, tight ends. You get a whole different -- you get used to somebody over a 10-day period and then now you get to go and, this guy runs routes a little bit different. He stems different, the speed's different, he's a little more physical. Whatever, I think it really sparks the system. It gives you somebody new to see and you adjust and react, so that's where I think it's good. And then it breaks up the monotony of camp and going against each other. It's just a little fresh."
Daboll also indicated the Giants could schedule one joint practice with the New York Jets at Florham Park ahead of their preseason finale.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Daboll have a unique relationship, stemming back to when the popular coach interviewed to join the Dolphins coaching staff.
Daboll recalled a story that highlighted Campbell's passion and difficulty sitting still during the interview process.
"True I was out of breath. True I used chairs. I don't know if I was smashing chairs into the walls and there were holes everywhere," Campbell said. "I think he exaggerated on that. But yeah, look, most of it was true."