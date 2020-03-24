Jamie Collins: "We Definitely Going to Start Winning, Right Now"

New Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins expressed he believes the Lions are close to becoming a winning football team when he spoke to Detroit reporters via teleconference Tuesday afternoon.

"They are getting a professional. They are getting a winner. They are getting a leader. They are getting a guy that you can hold accountable. Definitely a fun guy," Collins said. "They are getting a determined player. We definitely going to start winning. Right now."

This offseason, Detroit added Collins along with defensive tackles Nick Williams and Danny Shelton, cornerback Desmond Trufant, and safeties Jayron Kearse and Duron Harmon.

The veteran linebacker has history with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, having been a part of the New England Patriots from 2013-2016.

"Me and Matty P have a little bit of history behind us. I think Detroit and the Lions is an up-and-coming team -- a player or two or three away from doing big things. So, I feel like I can help with that," Collins said.

Collins added, "It's always one or two plays that's the difference in the game and I just feel like me being a veteran now, I can bring some veteran, some professional little things to get us over the top, and I'm definitely up for the challenge."

Collins rebounded in 2019 during his second stint with the Patriots. He finished the season as the 12th-most valuable linebacker in the entire NFL, according to PFF.

If Collins is able to perform at the same level he did in 2019, then Detroit can indeed start winning more football games this upcoming season.

