AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Jamie Collins: "We Definitely Going to Start Winning, Right Now"

John Maakaron

New Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins expressed he believes the Lions are close to becoming a winning football team when he spoke to Detroit reporters via teleconference Tuesday afternoon. 

"They are getting a professional. They are getting a winner. They are getting a leader. They are getting a guy that you can hold accountable. Definitely a fun guy," Collins said. "They are getting a determined player. We definitely going to start winning. Right now."

This offseason, Detroit added Collins along with defensive tackles Nick Williams and Danny Shelton, cornerback Desmond Trufant, and safeties Jayron Kearse and Duron Harmon. 

The veteran linebacker has history with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, having been a part of the New England Patriots from 2013-2016.

"Me and Matty P have a little bit of history behind us. I think Detroit and the Lions is an up-and-coming team -- a player or two or three away from doing big things. So, I feel like I can help with that," Collins said.

Collins added, "It's always one or two plays that's the difference in the game and I just feel like me being a veteran now, I can bring some veteran, some professional little things to get us over the top, and I'm definitely up for the challenge."

Collins rebounded in 2019 during his second stint with the Patriots. He finished the season as the 12th-most valuable linebacker in the entire NFL, according to PFF.

If Collins is able to perform at the same level he did in 2019, then Detroit can indeed start winning more football games this upcoming season.

Related

Why LB Jamie Collins is a Risky Signing 

Odds of Lions Drafting DE Chase Young Have Drastically Increased

Why Jeff Okudah Can Be an All-Pro Cornerback

Comments (1)
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Let’s hope so, Every Lion says this haha

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is CB Logan Ryan the Answer for Lions Secondary?

CB Logan Ryan could be the fourth ex-Patriot to join the Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Why LB Jamie Collins Is a Risky Signing

Our Vito Chirco opines on why LB Jamie Collins is a risky signing

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Pros and Cons of Acquiring RB Devonta Freeman

Should the Lions look into acquiring former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Odds of Lions Drafting DE Chase Young Have Drastically Increased

Read why the fallout between LT Trent Williams and the Redskins helps the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Didn't Get Much Better by Trading Quandre Diggs

Our Logan Lamorandier compares and contrasts recent acquisition Duron Harmon with ex-Lions safety Quandre Diggs

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Why Jeff Okudah Can Be an All-Pro Cornerback

Our Vito Chirco opines on what CB Jeff Okudah would provide to the Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Chase Daniel Has Plans to Launch Own Video Chat Series

Chase Daniel has plans to interview several NFL stars when he launches video chat series

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

If History Repeats Itself, Ex-Patriots Could Take Lions on Super Bowl Journey

Detroit has stocked up on former ex-Patriots. Read why it's not necessarily such a bad thing

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Why It Was Time for Lions to Part Ways with Darius Slay

Our Vito Chirco opines on why it was time for the Lions to move on from Darius Slay

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

3 EDGE Rushers Lions Could Target in Later Rounds of NFL Draft

These EDGE defenders could be targeted by the Lions in later rounds of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever