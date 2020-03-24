Odds of Lions Drafting DE Chase Young Have Drastically Increased

Left tackle Trent Williams time with the Washington Redskins is likely coming to an end, as the Pro Bowl offensive lineman has demanded to be traded or released.

The 31-year-old has not seen eye to eye with the Redskins organization, and it appears there is no turning back.

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted the statement made by Williams agent regarding his trade demands.

"Although Trent Williams will always love and respect Dan Snyder, his teammates, and the Washington Redskins’ fans, he wants to be traded or released. It’s time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams’ and the team’s best interest."

What does this mean for the Lions?

The chances of landing defensive end Chase Young have drastically increased, as Washington may be forced to select one of the premier offensive linemen with the No. 2 pick.

According to Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire:

"Washington sits one spot above Detroit in the draft order. If Williams is gone, and it now appears that will be the case, it makes offensive tackle an urgent need for new head coach Ron Rivera and the Redskins. With premium talents like Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs all available, the chances of Washington taking an offensive tackle at No. 2 instead of Ohio State defensive wunderkind Chase Young increase exponentially with Williams out of the picture."

For the Lions, the drama coming out of Washington drastically increases their odds of landing an EDGE rusher that many view as a generational talent.

