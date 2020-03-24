AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Odds of Lions Drafting DE Chase Young Have Drastically Increased

John Maakaron

Left tackle Trent Williams time with the Washington Redskins is likely coming to an end, as the Pro Bowl offensive lineman has demanded to be traded or released. 

The 31-year-old has not seen eye to eye with the Redskins organization, and it appears there is no turning back. 

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted the statement made by Williams agent regarding his trade demands.

"Although Trent Williams will always love and respect Dan Snyder, his teammates, and the Washington Redskins’ fans, he wants to be traded or released. It’s time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams’ and the team’s best interest."

What does this mean for the Lions?

The chances of landing defensive end Chase Young have drastically increased, as Washington may be forced to select one of the premier offensive linemen with the No. 2 pick.

According to Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire:

"Washington sits one spot above Detroit in the draft order. If Williams is gone, and it now appears that will be the case, it makes offensive tackle an urgent need for new head coach Ron Rivera and the Redskins. With premium talents like Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs all available, the chances of Washington taking an offensive tackle at No. 2 instead of Ohio State defensive wunderkind Chase Young increase exponentially with Williams out of the picture."

For the Lions, the drama coming out of Washington drastically increases their odds of landing an EDGE rusher that many view as a generational talent. 

Related

Is CB Logan Ryan the Answer for Lions?

QB Chase Daniel Has Plans to Launch Video Chat Series

3 EDGE Rushers Lions Could Target in Later Rounds of NFL Draft

Lions Didn't Get Much Better by Trading Quandre Diggs

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is CB Logan Ryan the Answer for Lions Secondary?

CB Logan Ryan could be the fourth ex-Patriot to join the Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pros and Cons of Acquiring RB Devonta Freeman

Should the Lions look into acquiring former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Didn't Get Much Better by Trading Quandre Diggs

Our Logan Lamorandier compares and contrasts recent acquisition Duron Harmon with ex-Lions safety Quandre Diggs

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Why Jeff Okudah Can Be an All-Pro Cornerback

Our Vito Chirco opines on what CB Jeff Okudah would provide to the Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Chase Daniel Has Plans to Launch Own Video Chat Series

Chase Daniel has plans to interview several NFL stars when he launches video chat series

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

If History Repeats Itself, Ex-Patriots Could Take Lions on Super Bowl Journey

Detroit has stocked up on former ex-Patriots. Read why it's not necessarily such a bad thing

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Why It Was Time for Lions to Part Ways with Darius Slay

Our Vito Chirco opines on why it was time for the Lions to move on from Darius Slay

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

3 EDGE Rushers Lions Could Target in Later Rounds of NFL Draft

These EDGE defenders could be targeted by the Lions in later rounds of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

DL Nick Williams: "I Want to Be a Swiss Army Knife"

DL Nick Williams shared his thoughts about joining the Detroit Lions. Read how he thinks he can contribute to his new team

John Maakaron

by

Rickithebear

DT Danny Shelton Says Pet Pit Bull Helped Him Overcome Tragedy

Learn more about DT Danny Shelton and the adversities he has faced

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever