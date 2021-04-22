Jim Mora Wants to See More 'Fiery' Attitude from Jared Goff

One of the traits that new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell admires in quarterback Jared Goff is his quiet confidence.

"I love his quiet confidence. I know he’s hungry, you’re about to hear from him. But man, we are thrilled to have this guy," Campbell said at Goff's introductory press conference.

"His job is to make the right decisions, put the ball on the receivers, give them a chance to make a play and our receivers’ job is to freaking get open and separate," Campbell expressed. "He’s going to be just fine at that. What he brings to the table is plenty enough. This guy is going to give us the ability to win games."

Detroit Lions

As the leader of Detroit's offense, Goff will be responsible for effectively managing the game plan of new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Despite the ending with the Rams not going as planned for the 26-year-old quarterback, a fresh start with Detroit provides an opportunity to quickly rebound and to prove all the naysayer's wrong.

One NFL analyst believes that the Lions do not need to draft a quarterback in the first round due to Goff's abilities.

Speaking with SI All Lions, former NFL head coach Jim Mora explained that Detroit can win with their new signal-caller and that finding a backup quarterback in later rounds might be the best option at this time.

"He can push the reset button. He's a young guy. He has been very productive at times. A little bit of inconsistency at times. The talent is obvious. Saw flashes of brilliance, saw some inconsistency," Mora explained. "One of the things I really appreciated about Jared was his competitiveness and his demeanor. He's one of those guys that's unflappable."

Mora added, "On the flip side of that, one of the things I'd like to see out of him is a little bit more of a fiery attitude. A little bit more of a 'hey, let's get going.' Just an intensity. That sometimes is a learned behavior. Oftentimes it is just ingrained. They're getting a very motivated and talented quarterback who has got a chip on his shoulder. They are going to get the very very best out of Jared Goff. His very very best, as we've seen, is pretty darn good."

