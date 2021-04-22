Frank Ragnow Makes Top 25 Under 25 List

Center Frank Ragnow has been one of the Detroit Lions' best draft selections in the past five seasons

The Detroit Lions could be developing an offensive line that could anchor the offense for the next few seasons.

Alongside left tackle Taylor Decker and guard Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow has emerged as one of the National Football League's best centers.

Detroit's selection of center Frank Ragnow with the 20th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is among the best decisions former general manager Bob Quinn made during his tenure.

In a recent ranking of the "Top 25" players under the age of 25, Bleacher Report acknowledged the success of the young offensive lineman, and ranked Ragnow at No. 24 on its list.

"It's gone largely unnoticed because of the dismal team he plays for, but the former Arkansas standout has quickly become one of the game's best pivots," Gary Davenport explained. "On his way to a Pro Bowl nod in 2020, Ragnow didn't allow a sack in 929 snaps and garnered an 80.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. He's also been durable, missing just three games over three professional seasons."

While centers typically do not garner a lot of attention across the league, Ragnow's play and toughness have garnered him increased attention, and it is one of the reasons why the future of Detroit's offense looks brighter, with a new regime leading the way.

