Jared Goff Listed as Potential Replacement for Tom Brady

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decide to offer draft picks for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in search of their next franchise quarterback.

On Saturday afternoon, it was reported by several media outlets that Tom Brady had made his decision to retire from the National Football League.

While several in Brady's camp have now come out publicly and stated Brady has not yet made the decision, it is expected that the 44-year-old will hang up his boots after 22 illustrious seasons playing for the Patriots and Buccaneers.

For the Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians, replacing the future Hall of Famer will be no easy task.

ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell recently explored several options the NFC South franchise has to take snaps under center next season.

While the likely option is to give the reigns to a current member of the roster, one potential option is Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

According to Barnwell, "A less expensive option from the top of the 2016 draft would be Goff, who had an uneven season after being unceremoniously jettisoned to Detroit in the Matthew Stafford trade. Goff's final numbers -- a 67.2% completion percentage, 19 touchdown passes, eight interceptions -- look fine, but he averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt and posted a Total QBR of 39.7, right between Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills."

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Detroit's front office converted $20 million of the 27-year-old's salary into a signing bonus.

The move created $15 millions in cap space for 2021, but added $5 million in cap charges to Goff’s deal over through the 2024 season.

The dead cap hit to move on from Goff would be approximately $30.5 million in 2022, which makes a trade unlikely but intriguing to consider.

"Goff is realistically more of a reclamation project than a plug-and-play starter at this point. It's clear he has his limitations, but he also has size and a good arm," Barnwell writes. "When he is playing confidently and has the right players around him, he can produce spectacular numbers, as we saw during his best days with the Rams. Goff is not going to excite Bucs fans, but he might be the best option available at a reasonable price."