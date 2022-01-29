Report: Tom Brady Retiring

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady will step away from the National Football League.

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady will reportedly step away and retire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN.

The Buccaneers' season ended in the postseason when the Los Angeles Rams came into Raymond James Stadium and left victorious, 30-27.

According to Sports Illustrated, "If Brady announced his retirement on Jan. 30, 2022, it would be 20 years to the day since Belichick named him the Super Bowl starter. Brady went on to play for the Patriots until 2019, winning six Super Bowl titles in the process. He added a seventh last season playing for the Buccaneers."

When the season ended, Brady expressed on his "Let's Go!" podcast that his family would weigh heavily on his decision to continue or to walk away.

“I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family," Brady explained. "And, I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next.”

Brady continued, "It pains her (Gisele Bündchen) to see me get hit out there. And, she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

