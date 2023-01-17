Jared Goff Ranked Top 10 NFL Quarterback

The Detroit Lions do not have to worry much about who is going to be under center to start the 2023 NFL season.

Quarterback Jared Goff is arguably coming off one of his best statistical seasons of his career.

Goff finished his second campaign in Motown by throwing 324 straight passes without tossing an interception, the fifth-longest streak in league history.

In 2022, the veteran signal-caller recorded 4,438 pass yds, 29 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 65.1 completion percentage in 17 games.

General manager Brad Holmes indicated in his season-ending media session Goff has "proved" he should be Detroit's starting quarterback in 2023.

In a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks, the 28-year-old finished in the top 10.

Writer Marc Sessler explained, "Previously viewed as a milquetoast fill-in, Goff's perception-changing campaign saw him light up the enemy for 29 touchdowns and nearly 4,500 yards -- against just seven picks. He'll miss his share of throws, but most Sundays showed off a passer who avoided big mistakes and refused to shy away from aggressive shots downfield. Goff looked the part inside an offense that finished fifth in DVOA, third in total yards and fifth in points. His miniscule interception percentage (1.2%) was powered by a nine-game stretch run that saw him fling 15 touchdowns and zero picks. Don't expect the Lions to toss him aside."

Frustrations watching playoffs from home

Speaking with Peyton and Eli Manning during the latest "ManningCast" Monday evening, head coach Dan Campbell expressed frustrations having to sit and watch the playoffs from his couch, knowing his team had opportunities to earn one of the coveted seven spots in the NFC playoffs.

"I would say that it is frustrating, but we are also, we're responsible for that, too. We had our chance and it was a little too late, too little too late," Campbell said. "We had a chance early in the year. But, if anything, if motivates you. That's what it does. That's why I like watching these games. It just fuels your fire."

Former Lions head coach to be named Browns defensive coordinator

Jim Schwartz, who previously served as Lions head coach, is reportedly set to be named the Cleveland Browns next defensive coordinator.

After being dismissed by the Lions in 2013, he served as defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20).

In 2018, Schwartz won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles under head coach Doug Pederson.

For the past two years, Schwartz has served as a senior defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans.