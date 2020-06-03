Running back Jason Huntley could be the Lions' sleeper draft selection from this past April's draft.

Huntley was Detroit's second selection of the fifth round -- No. 172 overall -- from New Mexico State.

Detroit secured this pick and the No. 121 overall selection via a Day 3 deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In four seasons at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns in 46 games. He also secured seven receiving touchdowns.

Huntley is currently in Arlington, Texas, preparing for his rookie season.

"With everything crazy right now, I would be out there, but everything is virtual," Huntley said via The Las Cruces Sun News. "I have been having meetings with my position coach and going over little things. But it really all starts with rookie mini-camp."

Even though the first couple of months with the organization have not been ideal, Huntley remains confident he will be ready to perform when that day comes for him to step onto the practice field in Allen Park.

"I'm pretty good at visual learning. I pick it up pretty quickly and I don't think that will be a problem at all. I want to be able to make sure that when that time comes, I'm ready to do my job," Huntley said.

He added, "I'm just taking it day by day and I don't know exactly what my role will be. Teams like to spread the field out and me as a running back who can catch the ball and some special teams, but I'm not exactly sure."

Nathan J Fish, Las Cruces Sun-News

Huntley is entering his rookie season with an extra source of confidence that was provided to him by Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who informed him he's a good fit for the team.

"They asked me how I would feel about being a Lion and I told them I would be ecstatic. Coach Patricia told me I was a good fit for the team and I said I would love being a Lion, and while I was saying that, I looked at the screen and saw my name was going across the bottom," Huntley said.

Huntley is expected to serve as the fourth back on the Lions' running backs depth chart.

And he could also serve in the role of a special teams ace with his ability to return kicks.

He recorded an NCAA-leading three kickoff return touchdowns in 2018, and finished his collegiate career with a school-record five kickoff return TDs.

These intangibles make him a heavy favorite to be Detroit's sleeper pick from the 2020 draft.

