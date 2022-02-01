QB Kenny Pickett Says Concerns About Hand Size Are Overblown

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to be drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and could even be the first at his position to go off the board.

Drawing comparisons to an NFL quarterback who is playing in the Super Bowl next week will certainly raise some eyebrows.

Pickett was compared to Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow during a Senior Bowl media session on Tuesday.

"I think he’s already starting to in the interviews right now. He’s got a really cool way about him. Kind of reminds me a little bit of Burrow when I got to know Joe through this process," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said. "He’s just, guys gravitate to him. He’s a leader. It comes easy to him. So this is the start of a big week for him."

One area of concern for Pickett that will be focused on by draft analysts involves his hand size.

He decided not to have his hands measured this week, but will at the upcoming scouting Combine.

"Everyone knows the kind of year I just had and it was a lot different from the previous three years, so I just want to show that playing at a high level for 13 games isn’t kind of a luck thing," Pickett said. "I think you’ve got to be the same guy every single week and I want to be the same guy now down here in Mobile and just show consistency."

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Pickett has very good athletic ability, displaying the foot speed+acceleration to escape the pocket and some agility to make a LB miss in space. While he has a large amount of career rushing attempts, Pickett is always keeping his eyes downfield, scanning the defense while he scrambles, exhibiting a pass-first mentality when the play breaks down. He has tremendous ability to throw on the run, off platform and when contorting his body while still regularly placing the ball within the strike zone of the WR. Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender."

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER