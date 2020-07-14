Kerryon Johnson Should See More Receptions in 2020

In his second season with the Detroit Lions, running back Kerryon Johnson saw a dip in his production in the passing game.

As a rookie, Johnson was targeted on 39 occasions, and secured 32 receptions for 213 yards in 10 games.

During his sophomore campaign, Johnson was targeted 15 times, and secured 10 receptions for 127 yards in eight games played.

Knee injuries have derailed his first two seasons in Detroit.

Johnson has missed 14 games with two separate knee injuries over his first two NFL seasons.

“Fortunately, for the Lions, Kerryon began bridging the functional gap between a pass catcher and a receiver in only his rookie season, despite his lack of even collegiate-level experience with downfield route concepts," according to in-depth film analysis last year by The Rookie Scouting Portfolio.

If Johnson can remain healthy, he can fulfill the expectations of many who believe -- including the Rookie Scouting Portfolio staff -- that “based on his precocious success and refined process, Johnson (can) eventually function as one of the elite receiving backs in the game.”

Even though the early indications are Detroit may utilize its second-round selection D'Andre Swift as a passing threat, it may behoove Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to explore increasing Johnson's usage in the passing game.

Keeping the third-year running back healthy will also be imperative, as many are starting to openly doubt if he can be relied upon due to missing several games his first two seasons in the NFL.

The newly formed duo should be able to complement each other nicely over the course of the 2020 season.

If Detroit can take advantage of Johnson's skill set, it bodes well for the franchise's chance of having success this upcoming season.

Related

Ranking the NFC North's Offensive Lines

Expectations for DE Austin Bryant in Year 2

3 Important Questions Entering Training Camp

3 Overpaid Detroit Lions in 2020