The Detroit Lions' roster definitely has more glaring weaknesses than surefire strengths entering the 2020 campaign, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Detroit's pass defense and ability to get after the quarterback were both anemic a year ago.

While all of that is true, there is also concern regarding whether incumbent No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson can stay healthy for a full season and how the team's first-year players will look after having missed out on minicamp.

Without further ado, here are three big question marks for the organization as it gets ready to enter training camp at the end of the month:

1.) How soon will the Lions commit to D'Andre Swift at running back?

It might be sooner than later.

Johnson, Detroit's lead back the past two seasons, has failed to stay healthy for a full season thus far in his NFL career.

If Johnson succumbs to any injury in 2020, expect Swift -- the Lions' second-round pick this past April -- to make the most of his opportunity to be the franchise's lead back.

As Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox writes,

"It makes sense for the Lions to enter camp with an open mindset at running back but to give Swift every opportunity to win the starting job and the bulk of the in-season workload. While Johnson can be a terrific fallback option if Swift isn't ready, he's also already shown Detroit that it cannot rely on him to stay healthy for a full 16-game stretch."

Johnson's leash as the No. 1 back in Motown will be short.

And subsequently, I believe you could see Matt Patricia & Co. committing to Swift as their primary back after their bye in Week 5 -- which would coincide with the organization's Week 6 matchup in Jacksonville.

2.) Do the Lions possess enough offensive weapons?

Detroit's offensive weapons need to be a big-time strength of the Lions in 2020, and I think they will be -- as long as franchise passer Matthew Stafford stays healthy.

The threesome of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola should be the best trio of receivers in the NFC North this upcoming season.

Also, Johnson and Swift have a chance at forming a dynamic duo in the Lions' backfield for years to come.

And tight end T.J. Hockenson has a great shot to be more productive in year No. 2 for himself in the league.

The Lions' offensive weapons won't be what prevents the organization from reaching the postseason.

3.) How will the rookies adapt to the absence of minicamp?

I think the later the rookies were drafted, the more affected they will be by the loss of minicamp and the more they subsequently will have to adapt.

Sure, everyone needs reps, including Swift and Detroit's first-round selection Jeff Okudah.

However, guys like fifth-rounders Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley are fighting for roster spots, as are Detroit's two selections after that -- sixth-rounder John Penisini and seventh-rounder Jashon Cornell.

So, if you want to talk about who lost "valuable" reps, it's those individuals drafted in the fifth round and later.

I think Huntley will be the Lions 2020 draft pick most direly affected by the absence of minicamp. And I say that due to Huntley's small-school status, with him being the product of New Mexico State.

And if he does struggle to adapt, it might, unfortunately, cost him a roster spot come the start of the 2020 regular season.

Related

Willie McGinest Says 'Be Patient' and Give Patricia Time to Build

Lions Sign CB Jeff Okudah

Poll: Should WR Herman Be in Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Who is One Detroit Lion You Can Trust to Perform in 2020?

Ranking the NFC North's Defensive Lines