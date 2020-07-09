The Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn have done a solid job of navigating the salary cap the past few seasons.

By having increased flexibility, the organization has placed itself in a prime position to keep talented members of the roster, and it can also add veterans -- should an injury occur to a key player.

But, while the cap situation is highly favorable, there are still a few players Detroit has invested in that may not bring back positive returns.

Here are Detroit's three most overpaid players:

1.) RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The former Eagles offensive lineman signed a multi-year agreement -- a five-year contract worth $45 million -- despite his lack of experience at the position.

Certainly one of the riskiest acquisitions from Detroit this offseason.

He's never started a full season's worth of games. And the most games he's ever started in a single season is 10 -- which came back in 2017 with Philadelphia.

2.) TE Jesse James

When James was signed last offseason to a four-year, $22.6 million contract, there were high expectations that simply were not met.

Some believe it was among the worst signings in the entire NFL last offseason.

In his debut campaign for Detroit, James only caught 16 passes for 142 yards -- the third-most yards among Lions tight ends.

Even Logan Thomas outpaced James in number of snaps after rookie T.J. Hockenson went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

More must be expected from James in 2020 to warrant his contract.

3.) CB Justin Coleman

Coleman had a solid first season for Detroit, but he also fell short of expectations.

In 2019, Coleman played in all 16 games, and recorded 54 total tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception.

He was fairly productive, but still not what Detroit was looking for.

Coleman struggled mightily when forced to play out of position in Darius Slay's absence. His second-half struggles were detrimental to Detroit's secondary as a whole.

It was apparent being a cover corner was not a strong suit of Coleman's.

With the departure of Slay, the pressure falls even more on Coleman to perform at a high level.

Related

Top NFC North Linebackers

Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley Sign Contracts with Lions

3 Defensive Stats the Lions Must Improve Upon in 2020

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing S Eric Reid