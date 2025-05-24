Key Detroit Lions Used Offseason to Get Healthiest in Years
The grind of playing football in the NFL can become physically taxing.
Even though teams are working diligently to monitor the health and safety of players, playing and training to excel in such a violent sport can eventually take a toll on a player's overall health.
Two key Detroit Lions' contributors, defensive tackle DJ Reader and tight end Sam LaPorta explained to reporters this week the offseason was used to get the healthiest they have felt in many years.
Reader spent last offseason recovering from a season-ending injury, and the process led to him missing the regular season opener. After a productive campaign, he's eager to be back in action after recovering throughout his time off.
"It was probably my healthiest offseason in a minute. I haven't had to get cut open or anything happen. I think just sticking to the routine of just working," said Reader. "Knowing that I can explore a couple of different things this year with being healthy. When you're in that rehab phase, you're just rushing back. Old dogs got to learn new tricks. You might have your routine, but you got to learn something new to figure out to stay around."
For LaPorta, taking some time off for the first time in several years has been extremely beneficial. Even though many questioned his dip in offensive production, the talented tight end also values his role as a blocker.
After catching 86 passes as a rookie, LaPorta's production dipped to 60 catches in his sophomore campaign. However, he caught at least five passes in four of the team's last five games to indicate that he is still quite capable of being a big receiving threat.
He spent the offseason leading into his rookie year going through the pre-draft ringer, then spent the following offseason rehabbing from ankle surgery.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end took a couple of weeks off to rest and is now ready to again contribute in helping the Lions' offense remain dominant.
“So my first offseason I had ankle surgery. So I was trying to prepare the body for my second season. This season, I came out pretty healthy, which is great,” LaPorta told reporters Thursday. “I got to take some time off, just let my body relax for the first time since basically fall camp of my senior year at Iowa. So, it’s kinda a long stretch, but took a couple weeks to relax and then hopped back on the bike and started going again.”