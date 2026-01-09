The Detroit Lions' season has concluded, and as a result Brad Holmes addressed the media for the final time before the offseason.

Detroit will be entering a big offseason after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Holmes and company face some big decisions, and already are in pursuit of a new offensive coordinator.

Here are eight takeaways from Holmes' end-of-season press conference following the 2025 season.

Patience with young offensive line

The Lions had an influx of youth on their offensive line, starting two guards with a combined one year of experience in the NFL in Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge. Even with a talented line in years past, the Lions have committed significant draft capital to adding youth to the group.

From 2023 on, the Lions have spent five total draft picks on linemen. Though the rewards haven't been immediate, Holmes noted that patience would be required with the group and that they were encouraged by some of the things they've seen from the likes of Ratledge, Mahogany, Giovanni Manu and Miles Frazier.

No active pursuit of Ragnow return

Holmes noted that the Lions have not been in contact with Ragnow about a potential return. Ragnow attempted to return late in the season, but ultimately failed his physical and was unable to suit up for Detroit in 2025.

The center announced his retirement during the offseason, but had intended to return to the team with an announcement prior to the team's Thanksgiving game. However, the failed physical nullified any potential for him to return to action in 2025.

Circumstances of Joseph's injury

One of the major ailments the Lions had to deal with throughout the 2025 season was the absence of All-Pro Kerby Joseph. The 2023 third-round pick signed a four-year extension that made him the league's highest-paid safety, but didn't appear in a game after Week 6 while dealing with a knee injury.

Joseph's knee injury lingered, but there was a sense of optimism that he'd be able to return at some point. Holmes noted that the injury did not appear on his physical, and that it was something that popped up on the team. With the offseason, the organization is optimistic about his future.

Montgomery's future

David Montgomery's dwindling workload down the stretch of the season was one of the most notable storylines for Detroit's offense. The running back became a less prominent factor for the offense as Jahmyr Gibbs was featured more.

Holmes noted that the team loves Montgomery but also understands that he may gel better in a different situation where he can be featured more.

Prioritizing drafted players

Over Holmes' tenure, the Lions have dedicated a significant amount of resources to retaining players that they've drafted. Players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes, Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph have all been retained on second deals.

With the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta due for an extension, Holmes explained the impact of retaining drafted talent. This is a path that Holmes and Campbell have committed to since taking over, and with their success it's hard to see them deviating.

Approach to EDGE position

The Lions have been linked to adding an EDGE rusher for multiple offseasons now, as analysts see value in the team adding another force to pair with standout Aidan Hutchinson. Holmes pointed out that the team did draft one last year, but Ahmed Hassanein did not play in a regular season game for the team in 2025 due to an early season injury.

Heading into 2026, the team will have decisions to make on pending free agents Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport. Their decisions on these players could leave the Lions strapped for depth if both walk, and as a result they could add another option through the draft or free agency.

Not a 'deep surgery overhaul'

The Lions underachieved in 2025 relative to the high expectations they had, both internally and externally. By missing the playoffs, they will have extra time to evaluate the decisions that need to be made to get the organization back closer to its goal of winning a championship.

Though there will need to be improvements, Holmes explained that he did not believe that they would need to make drastic changes.

"So, again, we’ll be looking at everything but I do not think that this is a deep surgery, overhaul," Holmes said. "I don’t think that. But obviously, there needs to be some adjustments made, for sure.”

Impact of adding competition to roster

The Lions have been known to bring competition in for positions across the board, with the backup quarterback spot being a notable example this year. By doing so, Holmes noted that it can create uncomfortable situations that push players to be their best.

As the fifth-year GM noted, that will be a priority for the team moving forward, especially to get the most out of players who may have been drafted with the intention of being developmental options.

