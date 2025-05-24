Lions' Terrion Arnold: 'I've Been Keeping Receipts'
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold did not exactly have a seamless transition to the pros in 2024.
Arnold, the No. 24 overall pick in last year's draft, struggled to start his rookie campaign. Quite notably, he encountered issues staying in front of opposing teams’ top receivers.
For the season, the Alabama product allowed a 99.2 passer rating on balls thrown his way. Additionally, he recorded a lowly 50.4 Pro Football Focus coverage grade and secured zero interceptions on 662 coverage snaps. That PFF grade placed him 176th among 222 qualified cornerbacks.
Plus, he committed his fair share of penalties to start his NFL career, including eight through the first four weeks of the season. He ended up being called for 10 total penalties during his debut season as a pro.
As a result of his rookie growing pains, Arnold received a healthy dose of criticism from Lions fans and pundits alike in 2024.
The former Crimson Tide defensive back took notice of it all, and hasn't forgotten one bit. He tweeted from his X account (formerly known as Twitter) Friday, “I’ve been keeping receipts on it all ✍🏾.”
Arnold is committed to becoming a more productive member of Detroit's secondary in year No. 2, per Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.
“Any time you get a chance to have as many reps as he had, it helps you. He understands how they are attacking him, and he found out about himself,” Townsend said of Arnold during a media session with local reporters earlier this month. “Like what do I do best? How can I make those strengths stronger? My weaknesses, what do I do now this offseason to make them better? Just conversing throughout the process before he got back, and he just grabbed me. We were in the office watching tape just now. So, he is just trying to be the best player he can be.”