Lamorandier's Final Mock Draft: Lions Trade Down
Today is the big day!
After a very long wait, the NFL Draft is finally here. Why not celebrate with one final first-round mock for the entire National Football League.
Here's my best projection as to how it will all play out -- including a trade down for the Detroit Lions.
1) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2) New York Jets -- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) -- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5) Cincinnati Bengals -- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) -- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
7) Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade w/ DET) -- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
8) Carolina Panthers -- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
9) New England Patriots (projected trade w/ DEN) -- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
10) Dallas Cowboys -- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
11) New York Giants -- Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA) -- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
13) Detroit Lions (projected trade w/ LAC) -- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
14) Minnesota Vikings -- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15) Denver Broncos (projected trade w/ NE) -- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
16) Arizona Cardinals -- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
17) Las Vegas Raiders -- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
18) Miami Dolphins -- Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
19) Washington Football Team -- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
20) Chicago Bears -- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
21) Indianapolis Colts -- Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)
22) Tennessee Titans -- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
23) New York Jets (from SEA) -- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
24) Pittsburgh Steelers -- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) -- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
26) Cleveland Browns -- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
27) Baltimore Ravens -- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
28) New Orleans Saints -- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
29) Green Bay Packers -- Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
30) Buffalo Bills -- Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) -- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas