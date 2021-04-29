Lamorandier's Final Mock Draft: Lions Trade Down

Today is the big day!

After a very long wait, the NFL Draft is finally here. Why not celebrate with one final first-round mock for the entire National Football League.

Here's my best projection as to how it will all play out -- including a trade down for the Detroit Lions.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2) New York Jets -- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) -- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5) Cincinnati Bengals -- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) -- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

7) Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade w/ DET) -- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

8) Carolina Panthers -- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

9) New England Patriots (projected trade w/ DEN) -- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

10) Dallas Cowboys -- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

11) New York Giants -- Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA) -- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13) Detroit Lions (projected trade w/ LAC) -- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

14) Minnesota Vikings -- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

15) Denver Broncos (projected trade w/ NE) -- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

16) Arizona Cardinals -- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

17) Las Vegas Raiders -- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

18) Miami Dolphins -- Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

19) Washington Football Team -- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

20) Chicago Bears -- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

21) Indianapolis Colts -- Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)

22) Tennessee Titans -- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

23) New York Jets (from SEA) -- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

24) Pittsburgh Steelers -- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) -- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

26) Cleveland Browns -- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

27) Baltimore Ravens -- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

28) New Orleans Saints -- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

29) Green Bay Packers -- Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

30) Buffalo Bills -- Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) -- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas