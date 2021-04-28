Penei Sewell Followed Detroit Lions During Childhood

Offensive lineman Penei Sewell used the Detroit Lions when he played Madden during his childhood.

It is always nice to discover that a team's potential draft target is actually a fan of the organization.

Penei Sewell expressed in a recent interview that he grew up being a big fan and following the Detroit Lions.

Like many, Sewell grew up competing against his siblings when they would play video games.

Instead of choosing elite teams, the potential Top 10 pick in this year's draft enjoyed using underdogs to try and compete.

"A couple. The one that kind of stuck out to me was the Lions. I was a big fan of Calvin Johnson," Sewell said. "Loved seeing him go up to get the ball. Also the running back they had at the time was Jahvid Best. I would just use them in Madden. My brother and I would have tournaments. I loved to use the underdogs. At the time, they had those two and I would just use them against my older brother or my little brother."

Despite being a childhood fan, the talented offensive lineman may not actually end up being there for Detroit at No. 7.

According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are reportedly planning to move Robert Hunt to right guard.

This move has signaled that Sewell is a possibility for them at pick No. 6, just one spot ahead of the Detroit Lions.

More from SI All Lions:



Breshad Perriman Says He Will Make 'Big Plays' for Lions

Lions Flagship Radio Station Proposes Bold NFL Draft Trade

Taylor Decker Does Not Plan to Get Vaccinated

NFL Draft 'Wants' for the Lions