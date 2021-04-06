4 Late-Round Running Back Prospects for the Lions

Read more on four late-round running backs the Detroit Lions should target in the 2021 NFL Draft

Going into the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions have many needs all over the roster.

However, running back may not be one of them. After adding free agent Jamaal Williams to complement second-year player D'Andre Swift, the Lions have a solid one-two punch in the backfield.

Throw in Kerryon Johnson, and running back is one position that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes probably doesn't feel all too concerned about.

No matter the case, if the Lions regime feels there is a steal in the backfield it can't pass up, you can never rule out the possibility.

The Lions need all the playmakers they can get, regardless of position. Yes, they have more pressing needs, but in the early stages of a rebuild, reaching for needs is not a wise proposition.

Important to note, as of now, the Lions' latest pick in the upcoming draft is in the fifth round.

Is it likely the Lions draft a running back? Probably not.

Is it likely the Lions bring in at least one camp body with some upside in the form of an undrafted free agent? It's pretty likely.

They will need a couple more running backs for training camp.

Here are four late-round/undrafted free-agent options for the Lions.

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Hubbard is a pretty recognizable name, due to his 2,094-yard redshirt sophomore campaign.

He returned to Oklahoma State in 2020, and didn't live up to expectations -- with part of that due to injuries.

Hubbard has an upright running style and goes down rather easily. But, he has some solid deep speed and massive production to his name.

On top of that, he has had some issues with ball security.

In all likelihood, the Lions would probably have to draft Hubbard. Still, he has some traits that can be beneficial to a backfield.

Deon Jackson, Duke

At 218 pounds, Jackson ran in the 4.4-flat range at his pro day. His measurements might be more impressive than his film, but he has some really nice upside, with his speed and power combination.

There are some concerns with ball security. However, Jackson is a decent pass-blocker, and has some experience running routes.

All in all, he is pretty well-rounded, and has some potential late in the draft.

Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

At his pro day, Mitchell wowed plenty of scouts.

Despite only weighing 201 pounds after being listed at 218 pounds by Louisiana during the season, he demonstrated some elite speed, with his lighter-than-expected frame.

Running in the mid-to-high 4.3s in the 40-yard dash, plus with impressive numbers all around, he showed just what type of athlete he is.

More so, he had plenty of college production, as well.

Overall, Mitchell checks a lot of boxes for what you look for in an NFL back.

The concern has always been the power element in his game and also the fact that he's had a dominant line in front of him for most of his career.

Javian Hawkins, Louisville

Hawkins is very small for the position at 183 pounds.

Obviously, he isn't a true three-down type of player at the next level. Still, he is very explosive, and has plenty of highlight-reel type of runs. Outside zones and operating in space are his specialties.

Understanding his weaknesses, they can somewhat be overlooked, if he is used properly.

His play-making ability, with the ball in his hands, is unique.

