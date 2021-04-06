Should Detroit Lions Trade Up for Penei Sewell?

Penei Sewell is likely to be the first offensive lineman selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions are in desperate need of a running game.

For the past several seasons, one aspect of Detroit's offensive attack has yet to gel and become a reliable staple out on the football field.

Despite utilizing selections in early rounds on running backs in recent drafts, the Lions' offense has failed to consistently produce games in which their backs earned 100-yards or more.

Could the answer be to invest even more on the offensive line?

Over the years, the offensive line has become more and more consistent, and is the clear strength of the team heading into 2021.

Despite not playing in 2020, Penei Sewell has been climbing draft boards the past few weeks. He is widely considered the first offensive lineman that will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Sewell’s such a good player. We haven’t seen him play in over a year, but he’s 330 pounds. He’s long, he’s athletic. He’s not as quick and as sudden as (Northwestern tackle Rashawn) Slater, but he’s so hard to get around because he’s so long and big," ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay said in a teleconference. "And once he latches onto you, it’s over. I think he’s going to be the first offensive tackle off the board."

He added, “These offensive tackles are really good. I’m not saying they’re going to be the best in the league, but I think that Penei Sewell from Oregon, Rashawn Slater from Northwestern, and even (Alijah) Vera-Tucker from USC, I think they’re all plug-and-play starters right away. And I think that they’re going to be really good pros. I think they’re probably three of the safest picks in the first round, to be honest with you."

Speaking at his pro day Monday, Sewell explained why scouts and general managers need to watch his film to gain a sense of why he is vastly different than any other draft prospect playing his position.

"Just go put on the tape. Everybody just go ahead and watch what I do, and nobody can do what I do in this draft in the offensive tackle room. So I bring something totally different to the table and I think people notice that," he said. "People know that, but again, people will say whatever they want to say and all I have to say is put on the tape and watch me work."

With the new attitude and culture head coach Dan Campbell is looking to establish, it is certain that Sewell's attitude and mentality will catch his attention.

“I like to play real physical," Sewell said. "I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under people’s chin and to really showcase my mentality (that) I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions and that nothing less is coming from that."

Despite Sewell's obvious talents, Detroit should be looking to add as many draft picks as possible over the next few seasons -- not trading them away.

Even though he would be an asset to any team that selects him, Detroit must simply hope he falls to them and general manager Brad Holmes should not trade up for the talented offensive lineman.

