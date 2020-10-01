Adrian Peterson Shares Secret to Longevity

Adrian Peterson continues to make a young man's job look easy.

The 35-year-old veteran back, who's in the midst of his 14th NFL season, has displayed fresh legs throughout the first three weeks of the 2020 campaign.

The reason why, according to Peterson: His strong mindset.

"I still feel good, feel young, feel fresh. My recovery is pretty much the same. You know, the body feels fresh. So, I think it all comes down to your mentality and how you approach the game mentally," Peterson said during a Zoom media session Thursday. "And you know, physically, just being able to carry your body. You know, you'll see older people out there that run marathons. And then, you'll see some old people that just don't have that same mentality. And maybe that's what they like, and what they prefer. So, the body can do some incredible things, if you physically and mentally push it to accomplish it."

Peterson has carried the pigskin an average of approximately 14 times a game (14.3), including a season-high 22 times in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He's become Detroit's bell-cow back, and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell made it known in a video conference with Detroit media this week that he and the Lions are fully intent on continuing to rely upon him heavily.

Through three games, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has gained 209 yards on 43 carries, good for an average of 4.9 yards per rushing attempt.

And at this point, A.P. doesn't intend on slowing down nor should he be expected to anytime soon.

In fact, he wants to play until he's 40.

"You know, I think that Texas heat has a lot to do with it," Peterson explained, referencing his Texas roots. "You know, I love track workouts. So, I'm always on the track."

He added that he's also been able to have a long NFL career because of being able to train and compete with the young athletes that work out at his Houston-based O Athletik facility.

"Being able to be around those guys, you know, it's always that competition there," Peterson commented. "So, you're always able to check and see where you are, measure up where you are. You know, maybe you're not always the fastest or the strongest. But, if you're competing and pushing yourself to be the fastest person on this rep or the quickest person on this rep, then you're getting the best out of that workout."

To steal a phrase from Bevell, Peterson, simply put, is "a freak of nature."

Marvin Jones Jr. set to play in 100th career game Sunday

Marvin Jones Jr. has put together a pretty solid NFL career so far.

He's spent the majority of his time in the league with the Lions (2016-present). But, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round in 2012, and was a member of the team until making the move to the Motor City.

He's recorded a 10-touchdown season (2013), he's produced two nine-touchdown campaigns (2017 and 2019), and he's put together an 1,000-yard season (1,101 yards; also came in '17).

And now, on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he's set to suit up for his 100th career game as a pro -- something he found out about at the beginning of the week during a positional group meeting for the wide receivers.

"I've been blessed with the opportunity to play and to play at a high level for a while. But, it's still surreal, I guess," Jones said to Detroit media Thursday. "And it's something that later on, I'll probably be a lot proud of."

The 30-year-old has only played once before against the Saints.

It came in 2017, and he had himself a heck of a day.

He recorded six catches for 96 yards and a score.

Who knows, maybe he'll eclipse the 96-yard mark and hit the 100-yard plateau in his centennial game as a pro.

Wouldn't it be fitting?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.