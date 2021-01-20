Ranking Top Decisions GM Brad Holmes Has to Make This Offseason

What is the most important decision Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has to make this offseason?

Brad Holmes is officially now the new front-office "head honcho" in Motown.

He has many important decisions ahead of him in "retooling" a roster that was depleted, especially on the defensive side of the ball, by the team's former general manager in Bob Quinn.

Here are the four biggest decisions that Holmes will have to make this offseason.

4.) Whether or not to re-sign defensive end Romeo Okwara

Okwara is coming off a career year, in which he recorded a career-best 10 sacks.

As a result, he will be highly coveted this offseason, and won't come cheaply for anyone that wants to sign him, including Holmes and the Lions.

If Detroit truly wants to "retool" rather than take part in a full-fledged "rebuild," it will do everything in its power to bring back its most consistently productive defensive player in 2020.

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

3.) What to do with the No. 7 overall pick

Holmes & Co. will surely address the defensive side of the ball in this year's draft.

If they do with the No. 7 pick, they could have their eyes set on Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons or Michigan EDGE defender Kwity Paye, according to the latest mock drafts.

But, there's also a chance that the Lions target a long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford with this selection.

If BYU's Zach Wilson is still on the board at this point, it might be best for Holmes to take the gun-slinger.

Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see what the franchise's new GM will do with this ultra important pick.

© Adam Cairns, Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2.) Whether or not to re-sign wide receiver Kenny Golladay

The Pro Bowl wideout only suited up for five games in 2020, due to hamstring and hip injuries.

When he's on the field, he's clearly capable of being a dominant force, as demonstrated by his 1,190-yard-and-11-touchdown campaign in 2019.

However, he could be seeking an average annual salary of $17 million this offseason.

If that's the case, I think it'd be best for Detroit's new front office to let the 27-year-old walk in free agency.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

1.) What to do with Matthew Stafford

Holmes is tasked with deciding whether to move on from the Lions' longtime franchise passer in his first offseason as GM.

It will be an organization-altering move, if he decides to part ways with Stafford -- the best quarterback in the history of the team.

My gut instinct right now, though, tells me that Holmes will hold onto No. 9 for at least one more season.

