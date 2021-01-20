Sheila Ford Hamp and Rod Wood Statement on Campbell Hiring

The Detroit Lions made it official and hired Dan Campbell to become their next head coach.

"This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions. With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful," said Sheila Ford Hamp in a statement. "He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves."

Campbell brings 22 years of NFL experience to Detroit, including 11 years as a coach and 11 as a player.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

© Bill Ingram via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He most recently held the position of assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, a position he began in 2016.

"Dan's passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process. When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration," said team president Rod Wood. "The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach."

A Texas native, Campbell attended Texas A&M, where he was a four-year letterman.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast