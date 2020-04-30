Why D'Andre Swift Could Actually Help Kerryon Johnson Be More Productive

The Lions are bringing even more SEC flavor to their backfield this upcoming season.

Former star Georgia running back D'Andre Swift has joined the running backs room in the Motor City after being selected by Detroit general manager Bob Quinn in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

At the very least, he'll be a high-end complementary piece to Auburn product and third-year pro Kerryon Johnson.

And best-case scenario, he'll be so good as a rookie that he'll supplant Johnson as the team's lead back.

It might sound weird, but it wouldn't be the worst-case scenario for Johnson, either. Let me explain.

Johnson hasn't able to stay healthy for a full season his first two years in the league.

He played in 10 games during his rookie season in 2018, and he played in just eight games a year ago.

He also averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last season, after averaging 5.4 yards a carry in '18.

It leads me to believe that with Swift in the fold, Johnson will have a better shot of keeping his legs fresh and of remaining healthy for the entirety of a full NFL campaign.

And subsequently, it should allow the 2018 second-round pick of the Lions to be more productive than a year ago.

Sure, Johnson might not like getting less carries as a result of Swift's presence.

However, it could play huge dividends for the long-term future of his career, allowing him to play at an effective rate for a longer period of time.

Not only do the Lions need Swift, but so does Johnson -- even if he doesn't realize it right now.

Related

5 Questions with SI AllBadgers Jake Kocorowski Getting to Know WR Quintez Cephus

Should 2020 Be Jarrad Davis' Last Season in Detroit?

Analyst Predicts Lions' Win Total for 2020 Season