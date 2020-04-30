AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Why D'Andre Swift Could Actually Help Kerryon Johnson Be More Productive

Vito Chirco

The Lions are bringing even more SEC flavor to their backfield this upcoming season.

Former star Georgia running back D'Andre Swift has joined the running backs room in the Motor City after being selected by Detroit general manager Bob Quinn in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

At the very least, he'll be a high-end complementary piece to Auburn product and third-year pro Kerryon Johnson.

And best-case scenario, he'll be so good as a rookie that he'll supplant Johnson as the team's lead back.

It might sound weird, but it wouldn't be the worst-case scenario for Johnson, either. Let me explain. 

Johnson hasn't able to stay healthy for a full season his first two years in the league.

He played in 10 games during his rookie season in 2018, and he played in just eight games a year ago.

He also averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last season, after averaging 5.4 yards a carry in '18.

It leads me to believe that with Swift in the fold, Johnson will have a better shot of keeping his legs fresh and of remaining healthy for the entirety of a full NFL campaign.

And subsequently, it should allow the 2018 second-round pick of the Lions to be more productive than a year ago.  

Sure, Johnson might not like getting less carries as a result of Swift's presence.

However, it could play huge dividends for the long-term future of his career, allowing him to play at an effective rate for a longer period of time.

Not only do the Lions need Swift, but so does Johnson -- even if he doesn't realize it right now.

Related

5 Questions with SI AllBadgers Jake Kocorowski Getting to Know WR Quintez Cephus

Should 2020 Be Jarrad Davis' Last Season in Detroit?

Analyst Predicts Lions' Win Total for 2020 Season 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Detroit GM Bob Quinn Calls D'Andre Swift a "Playmaker"

Big things are in store for D'Andre Swift with the Detroit Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Julian Okwara Can Be "High-Risk, High-Reward Pass Rusher" for Lions

Detroit Lions' Julian Okwara can be "high-risk, high-reward pass rusher"

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

Quinn Explains Why Lions Didn't Bluff and Select Tagovailoa

Lions general manager Bob Quinn appeared on 97.1 The Ticket's Morning Show

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Do the Lions Still Need to Upgrade Backup QB Position?

Lions did not draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

EDGE Defender Markus Golden Would Upgrade Lions' Pass Rush

Our Logan Lamorandier opines why Markus Golden would upgrade Detroit Lions' pass rush

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings for Lions

Dakota Brecht takes a look at where the Detroit Lions are ranked in post-NFL Draft power rankings

Dakota Brecht

by

Ricksters

Getting to Know WR Quintez Cephus with SI AllBadgers Jake Kocorowski

Dakota Brecht talks with SI AllBadgers.com's Jake Kocorowski about Detroit Lions draft pick Quintez Cephus

Dakota Brecht

Should 2020 Be Jarrad Davis' Last Season in Detroit?

Detroit Lions have major decision to make regarding Jarrad Davis' future

Logan Lamorandier

Analyst Predicts Lions Win Total in 2020

Analyst does not have Lions winning many more games this season following a 3-12-1 2019 season

John Maakaron