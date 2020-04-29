Most analysts and pundits have reviewed the Detroit Lions draft favorably.

General manager Bob Quinn and Co. addressed several areas of need and added draft prospects that many feel can come in and contribute almost instantly.

Despite a favorable draft class -- Vegas oddsmakers, power-rankings lists and some analysts opinions of Detroit's chances of success in 2020 haven't changed much.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report released his post draft 2020 win-loss predictions for every team in the NFL, and has the Lions finishing with a 5-11 record.

For supporters of the Lions, things are not looking extremely hopeful, according to Moton.

"If Detroit has to lean on a ball-control offense to minimize pocket pressure on Stafford, the defense will need to perform a lot better than last year's group that ranked 26th in scoring and gave up the second-most yards. Detroit selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick. He's a quality cornerback with great footwork. "The Ohio State product will be tested because of the Lions' questionable pass rush. The club released Devon Kennard, who logged seven sacks last season. Without a consistent pass-rusher to team up with defensive end Trey Flowers, the defense may surrender a lot of points. And Quinn and Patricia could be on the way out."

Moton makes valid points, but does not factor in the improvements made along the defensive line and in the secondary.

Detroit's offensive also improved with the addition of running back D'Andre Swift.

Having a few more players familiar with Patricia's scheme should cut down on late mistakes and an improved overall defense.

While some may not agree, the Lions have improved.

Post Draft SI All Lions 2020 Win-Loss Total

W-L Record: 7-9

