Should 2020 Be Jarrad Davis' Last Season in Detroit?

Logan Lamorandier

As with all former first-round draft selections, the Lions will have the choice to add a fifth year to linebacker Jarrad Davis' rookie contract. 

Going into his fourth season, it’s fair to say that Davis has underwhelmed. 

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn will need to make his decision regarding Davis’ future by the NFL’s May 4 deadline.

In terms of the money, the fifth-year option for Davis would cost the Lions the average salary of the third through 25th-highest paid players at the linebacker position. 

That would put Davis in the ballpark of making right around $10 million in 2021.

Now, with the new CBA in place, it’s the last year that organizations will be able to cut their fifth-year rookies before the start of the new league year and not receive any type of dead money toward the salary cap. 

The only instance in which the Lions would be on the hook for paying Davis’ fifth-year option would be if he were unable to pass a physical next offseason. It’s termed as an "injury guarantee."

Overall, the fifth-year doesn’t carry much risk for the team. 

Say the Lions offer him his fifth-year option and Davis unexpectedly lives up to his first-round grade with a phenomenal season, they would now have a solid player for at least one more year. 

Even if the Lions were to give Davis the fifth year and Davis doesn’t improve in 2020, they could still cut him, and recoup the entire fifth-year option towards the salary cap -- that is, if he can pass a physical.

To date, Davis has played nowhere near a $10 million type of player. 

He has finished in Pro Football Focus’ bottom 20 of all linebackers to play at least 20 percent of defensive snaps each season, including the fifth-worst grade in 2019. 

Yes, there have been a few flashes of greatness throughout Davis’ career, but those instances have been few and far between. Not nearly consistent enough to overlook the flaws in his game.

In all likelihood, the Lions could try to extend Davis’ contract at a much cheaper price -- if they want to at all. 

Remember, the Lions did add linebackers Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland via free agency. 

Quinn used a valuable second-round pick on Jahlani Tavai just a year ago as well.

So, it would appear the Lions have plenty of other options to turn to if this is Davis’ final season in Detroit.

Important to note, as a team captain and a true student of the game, the coaching staff loves Davis. 

He has the demeanor and personality that Quinn and Patricia want in the locker room. 

Unfortunately, those qualities haven’t helped his play on the field.

