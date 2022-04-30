Skip to main content

Lions Select Safety Kerby Joseph in Third Round

Lions have selected their second NFL Draft prospect of Day 2.

With their second of two selections on Day 2 and their first of three compensatory picks (No. 97 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected safety Kerby Joseph out of Illinois.

Detroit's secondary was strongly in need of help, as the team has been in search of a player to pair successfully with Tracy Walker. 

The Lions decided to bring back Walker and also brought in DeShon Elliott from the Baltimore Ravens during free agency.  

"Free safety with average size and speed, good athleticism and only one season as a full-time starter at Illinois. Joseph worked for all five of his interceptions in 2021, using both his length and range over the top," according to his player biography at NFL.com. "He lacks prototypical instincts as a single-high safety but that might be due to a lack of experience. He's fluid in space but needs to play with better anticipation. Joseph is missing the demeanor and tackle strength for the box and is likely to be viewed as less versatile than some other safeties in the class, but he has potential in single-high and split-safety alignments."

Joseph's 6-foot-8 wingspan contributed to his five interceptions during his final collegiate campaign. 

He only allowed two receptions for 24 yards in his final seven games of 2021. 

In the team's first selection on Day 2, the defense was bolstered with the addition of defensive lineman Josh Paschal. 

Detroit won't pick again until No. 177 overall -- the 34th pick of the fifth round, which is also a compensatory selection. 

Picks made by Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

