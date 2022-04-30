Lions Draft DE Josh Paschal in Second Round

With their first of two selections on Day 2 (No. 46 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected defensive end Josh Paschal out of Kentucky.

After making Aidan Hutchinson the No. 2 overall pick, the Lions defensive line continues to undergo a makeover.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "As a senior, Paschal really broke out. Not only in terms of his statistics but also his play on the field. Paschal’s film showed a player with a relentless motor. He never took plays off and was always near the quarterback or ball carrier, no matter where they were on the film. As a pass rusher, Paschal can win in a multitude of ways. He has fantastic get-off and combines that with a bull rush and swim move to get after the quarterback. Paschal consistently got to the quarterback from any alignment. His ability to convert speed to power is up there with some of the best in the draft class. In the run game, Paschal does a great job of setting the edge."

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn shared that the announcement of the team going to more of a four-man front is a little overrated, since the team is in sub packages 75 percent of the time.

"Listen, I think that’s a little overrated, too, because when you look at us as a defense, 75 percent of the time we were in sub packages, which is a four-down front," he said. "So, we’re going to be who we are."

Paschal received a 90.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, the highest grade among SEC EDGEs.

The talented defensive lineman recorded 15.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, 53 total tackles and 5.5 sacks as a senior.

Four picks earlier, the Vikings moved up by trading up to the No. 42 spot to select defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. out of Clemson.

Barring a trade back into the second round or moving up in the third round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 97 overall -- the 33rd pick of the third round.

Picks made by Lions in 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 2 -- Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson

Round 1 Pick 12 -- Alabama WR Jameson Williams

