Skip to main content

Draft Shocker: Detroit Lions Trade Up For WR Jameson Williams

Brad Holmes pulled off a shocking NFL trade for Alabama wideout Jameson Williams.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes may have dropped a hint at his pre-draft media session. 

Speaking with reporters last week, Holmes indicated if there was a player the team was interested in that he would not hesitate to pull the trigger on a trade. 

"If there’s a player that we have buy-in and we want, I’m going to try to get that player. That’s just the bottom line," Holmes said last week. "There is value in being patient and sitting back. You’ve just got to assess where the value is on your draft board and what the volume and depth is. If the conviction is that high, yeah, you can’t just sit, wait and be patient, and see if that player’s going to be there or not. Sometimes, you’ve got to be aggressive and go and get him. That’s how I stand often. Now, there are not a lot of those players throughout the draft always, but when that player is identified, I’ll always be aggressive.”

After the Saints traded up to No. 11 and with a run of wideouts being selected, the Lions opted to add a significant piece to the offense via trade. 

Alabama wideout Jameson Williams is now a member of the Lions, as Detroit sent its No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 overall picks to the Vikings in return for the No. 12 and No. 46 overall selections. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17825060_168388382_lowres

Grading Lions' Pick of Aidan Hutchinson

SI All Lions provides its grade for Detroit's selection of Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2.

56 minutes ago
aidan5

Lions Select Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 Pick, Fortify D-Line

The Detroit Lions add talented defensive lineman to 2022 roster, selecting Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick.

1 hour ago
lions5

AllLions: 2022 NFL Draft Coverage

Get all the Detroit Lions information you need to get prepared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

7 hours ago

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

USATSI_17825060_168388382_lowres
News

Grading Lions' Pick of Aidan Hutchinson

By Vito Chirco56 minutes ago
aidan5
News

Lions Select Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 Pick, Fortify D-Line

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
lions5
News

AllLions: 2022 NFL Draft Coverage

By John Maakaron7 hours ago
USATSI_17494327_168388382_lowres
News

Is Quay Walker Lions' Linebacker of Future?

By Daniel Kelly8 hours ago
aidan5
News

Lions Select Aidan Hutchinson in McShay, Kiper Final Mock Drafts

By John Maakaron10 hours ago
aidan5
News

Lions' 2022 Draft Wants

By Logan Lamorandier12 hours ago
aidan5
News

Betting Odds for Lions at No. 2

By Vito Chirco13 hours ago
dean5
News

FanNation NFL Publishers 2022 Mock Draft

By John Maakaron14 hours ago