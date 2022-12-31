Lions Expect Large, Standing Room Only Crowd for Home Finale

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday afternoon they were releasing a limited number of standing room only tickets for the home finale against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit's New Year's Day game against a divisional rival will be the final opportunity this season to watch the team play at Ford Field.

If the team does end up making the playoffs, the No. 7 seed would have to play each and every week on the road.

For the finale, there will be special guests in attendance with special performances for onlookers.

According to the team's website, "there will be a halftime performance from platinum selling singer-songwriter and Michigan native Quinn XCII. Launching his career in 2015, Quinn XCII began recording his own music as a sophomore at Michigan State University, before releasing his debut single in May 2015."

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will also be presenting one Lions season-ticket holder with a free 2023 membership as a reward for renewing their tickets.

Due to the large crowd that is expected for the finale, the Lions are encouraging patrons to arrive early. Pride Plaza will open at 10 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.

Gates will open at 11 AM with food offerings and drink specials at various locations throughout the stadium.

