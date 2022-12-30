The Detroit Lions took to the practice field for one last occasion prior to their Week 17 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Guard Kayode Awosika and veteran safety DeShon Elliott were the only players not spotted by the media during the open portion of practice.

It is expected that he'll return for next week's finale in Green Bay.

With Elliott not playing this week, the Lions will again look to Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph to start at the safety position.

Elliott told All Lions in the locker room Friday he is hoping the team does not disappoint again like they did against the Panthers, as he really wants to see the team appear in the playoffs this season.

More: Jameson Williams Expected to Grind This Offseason

The Lions' coaching staff acknowledged that injuries, especially at the safety position, can put a strain on a team's defense.

"Injuries are a part of this League, and it’s the biggest equalizer in this League," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "And the one thing that we try to do, and you guys heard me say this before is, everybody practices, everybody’s in the meeting and everybody’s expected to step up when your time is called.

"So, is it a strain? Yeah, absolutely it is because those guys don’t really get all the reps that should get, and that’s just how the NFL is," Glenn continued. "In the meeting, we’ve got to be ready. C.J. (Moore)’s got to be ready. (Ifeatu Melifonwu) Iffy’s got to be ready. If we call on those guys to have to get ready to play for us, they’ve got to get ready to play, but absolutely it’s a strain.”

Lions' Week 17 Friday injury report