Lions Fans Panic After Tracy Walker Purchases 13K Worth of Fireworks

It's the time of year! Lions fans worried about safety Tracy Walker after photo is posted online of Detroit's safety purchasing fireworks.

The Detroit Lions can ill afford any member of their roster going down to injury. 

Around this time of year, NFL fans recall the nightmarish tale of Jason Pierre-Paul. 

Recall, the talented defensive lineman severely burned and injured his right hand in a fireworks accident back in 2015. 

He had reportedly purchased $1,100 worth of fireworks, enough for the whole neighborhood to sit back and watch. 

According to a detailed report from Sports Illustrated, "Pierre-Paul was rushed into surgery, where more than a dozen pins were inserted to stabilize his injury, which included a broken thumb, an index finger that would most likely require amputation, a middle finger that would never be the same and a charred palm in need of multiple skin grafts. Horrifying photos of the aftermath, including those following Pierre-Paul's final skin graft, show a tattoo, once on the football star's forearm, now transplanted to the area surrounding his damaged middle finger."

In a post on social media, Lions safety Tracy Walker is seen loading up a truck with fireworks. 

This month, Walker was the biggest purchaser, buying $13,663.00 worth of fireworks, according to an Instagram post. 

General manager Brad Holmes rewarded Walker for his play with a long-term contract extension worth $25 million over three seasons. 

We ask a lot of our safeties, we really do. And, the one thing he’s done, he’s bought into everything that we’re trying to get done in this defense, as far as a safety’s perspective, and he’s grown," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained. "He’s grown in that, and he’s also become a leader, as far as linebackers, as far as getting everybody together and watching some tape. That’s what we expect of our safeties."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Walker's purchase. 

