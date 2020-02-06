Lions Fans That Divorced Team Have No Regrets

The life of a Lions fan is tough.

For 16 Sundays each fall, Detroit fans tune in to watch a product that is typically mediocre at best.

Sure, they're able to pull off a win here and there, and manage to give fans a glimmer of hope.

However, consistently, the organization has never managed to produce a winning product -- defined most notably by the fact that the franchise has never been to a Super Bowl despite being in existence since the "big game" originated in 1967.

Heck, Detroit's MLB franchise - the Tigers -- has drafted more quarterbacks that have suited up in the NFL's annual season finale.

Maybe, just maybe, the Lions will one day have their own quarterback line up under center on Super Bowl Sunday.

But until then, fans can continue to dream of the day and what it would be like.

Or they could "divorce" the team and start supporting another NFL franchise, such as the Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Just ask Christy Carpo and her husband Nathan, who did exactly that midway through the 2018 season after suffering through 28 years of constant disappointment.

And boy, was it the right time to jump ship to the Chiefs.

Since 2018, the Lions -- with rocket scientist Matt Patricia as head coach -- have gone 9-22-1 with no playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs -- led by the second-winningest head coach in today's game in Andy Reid -- have gone 24-8, have made two straight AFC title games and just won the Super Bowl.

Oh, and they have a 24-year-old gunslinger in Patrick Mahomes leading the way for them who has already won both a regular season and Super Bowl MVP.

Fair to say, it might be just a little bit easier to be a Kansas City fan than Detroit fan right now.

Divorcing the Lions was far from easy for the Carpo couple. However, it's proven to be the best decision Christy and Nathan could have made as NFL fans.

Could it be the right move for you, too?

Maybe you've wrestled with the idea in the past yourself.

Before committing one way or the other, though, receive a little guidance through reading our Q & A with Christy below:

1.) For those that don't recall, why did you decide to "divorce" the Lions?

Carpo: I started watching the Lions with my dad at five years old. I had 28 solid years of bleeding Honolulu Blue. The 2018 season was it for me. I noticed myself more focused on the game preparation than the game. Celebrating and screaming at the TV was church before. But then, football had become a chore. Something I once had a ritual for, was now just that silent moment waiting for the pin to drop. That Vikings game (in Week 9 of '18) was the one that prompted me to divorce the Lions, make that post on Facebook Marketplace and then, well, the internet took over.

Christy Carpo

2.) Why did you and your husband become Chiefs fans?

Carpo: Mr. Nathan Carpo gets all the credit for this one. I had my side piece Tom Brady -- come on, everyone has a No. 2 option as a Lions fan. But, my husband has been a Chiefs fan for the duration -- (Chiefs were) his No. 2 when we met -- of our relationship. I've watched them along with him, and the choice was easy!

3.) What was it like being so close to reaching the Super Bowl last year?

Carpo: Devastating. We were so hyped. The outcome of that (AFC title) game (against the Patriots) shattered my soul. I'm not a sore loser, but we all saw what happened there. And that's all I have to say about that.

4.) What was it like to watch the Chiefs' run this season?

Carpo: Do you all watch football? Let me see, what do you want to talk about? Twenty-one points in three minutes. Sorry, couldn't resist. Can't just focus on one player, either. Andy (Reid) has a 222-142-1 overall record. He's definitely on the same par as (Bill) Belichick, (Bill) Cowher and (Don) Shula.

5.) I can tell you don’t have any regrets divorcing the Lions. What do you have to say to fans still hanging on to hope for the Lions being Super Bowl contenders next season?

Carpo: You know what, what it all comes down to is doing what makes you happy. If watching Martha Ford and the Ford family destroy football is your thing, hang on ... respect to all.

Related

T.J. Hockenson Is Poised to Make Big Jump in 2020

Will Detroit Upgrade Linebackers this Offseason?

NFL Draft Profile: EDGE Anfernee Jennings