Lions' 4 Biggest OTA Storylines

Here is what to pay attention to as organized team activities progress in the upcoming weeks for the Detroit Lions.

Organized team activities have officially kicked off this week for the Lions, and there are several intriguing storylines to keep track of as players take part in drills at the organization's practice facility in Allen Park.

Without further ado, here are the three biggest OTA storylines for the franchise.

Will Jared Goff make the most of his opportunity to be the Lions' new starting passer?

It's the Jared Goff show in Motown now. So, Lions pundits and fans alike are wondering how he's going to look under center.

Matthew Stafford was Detroit's signal-caller the past 12 seasons. So, it's going to take some time for the organization and fanbase to get used to Goff taking reps as the No. 1 quarterback.

It begs the question: What version of Goff are the Lions going to get? Is it going to be the version that was mildly disappointing the past two seasons, or is it going to be the one that produced back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018?

It'll be interesting to see how things play out, as Detroit's OTAs progress and the season draws nearer.

How will Penei Sewell look?

Sewell, the Lions' 2021 first-round pick (No. 7 overall), missed all of rookie minicamp due to a positive COVID-19 test in early May.

So, now, his first taste of professional football will come against a multitude of veterans in OTAs, including Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and Nick Williams.

So, all eyes will be on Sewell and how he handles lining up against the big boys. My prediction is that the former standout Oregon offensive lineman will prove that he belongs in the NFL.

Who will stand out from Detroit's wide receivers room?

Of the wideouts presently on Detroit's roster, rookies Sage Surratt, Javon McKinley, Jonathan Adams Jr. and Amon-Ra St. Brown were all observed to have been in attendance on the first day of OTA practices Tuesday, along with second-year pro Quintez Cephus and veteran Geronimo Allison.

The Lions' receivers room in 2021 will not be as nearly as strong a year ago when it featured Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola.

So, OTAs and training camp will offer a great opportunity for unheralded pass-catchers like Adams, an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State, and St. Brown, Detroit's first of two 2021 fourth-round picks (No. 112 overall), to stand out.

And maybe, just maybe, with a good showing in practices leading up to the start of the season, Adams makes the Lions' 53-man roster out of training camp and St. Brown ends up with a bigger role than expected in his first NFL campaign.

But, first and foremost, it'll be interesting to see who impresses from the above receivers group in OTAs.

Will the secondary take a leap forward in 2021?

With concerns still remaining at the safety position, it will be really telling how the secondary performs in 2021.

Key battles will be waged to determine who will start alongside Jeff Okudah, who will be looking to rebound from a disappointing rookie campaign.

Defensive backs Quinton Dunbar, Dean Marlowe and Ifeatu Melifonwu are all new additions to the defense. Their performance will determine how much of a leap forward one of Detroit's weakest units can achieve this upcoming season.

