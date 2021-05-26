Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Guard Trai Turner

Should the Detroit Lions continue to add depth along the offensive line?

The Detroit Lions' offensive line is shaping up to be one of the position groups new head coach Dan Campbell can count on during his first season in Motown.

One of the concerns that will always be present for most NFL teams is having enough depth, in case of an unexpected injury.

According to ESPN, the Lions should entertain the idea of adding former Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL writer Bill Barnwell suggested in his latest player transactions prediction that the contract should fall in the neighborhood of a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

“The Lions are starting over on offense, and we know how much coach Dan Campbell wants wrecking balls at the line of scrimmage,” Barnwell explained. “Turner would step in at right guard and help solidify the line in front of new Detroit quarterback Jared Goff."

Turner is coming off an injury-plagued season with the Chargers. The veteran missed seven games, prior to being released in March.

Prior to playing in Los Angeles, Turner spent the first six seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers. The veteran offensive lineman earned five straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2015-2019. He would certainly provide competition and depth at a position the Lions are already strong at.

A one-year, "prove-it deal" is a low-risk signing, given the NFL just announced a salary-cap bump to $208.2 million per team.

However, adding Turner would likely make Halapoulivaati Vaitai an expensive backup.

Last offseason, the ex-Eagles lineman signed a five-year, $50 million contract. He carries a $10.4 million salary-cap hit this upcoming season.

While adding Turner would require an additional roster move to fit him on the roster, it would not be met with much criticism if general manager Brad Holmes was able to sign the veteran.

