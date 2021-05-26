Lions Defensive Tackle Suffers ACL Injury, Out for 2021 Season

Detroit Lions lose defensive tackle Joel Heath for the 2021 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions have lost their first member of the 2021 roster to a major injury.

According to NFL Network, Lions defensive tackle Joel Heath suffered a "freak" injury during bag drills on Wednesday.

As a result of tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, Heath will miss the entire 2021 NFL season.

This offseason, Heath was signed to a reserve/futures contract.

Heath chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to playing with the Denver Broncos, the veteran defensive end signed with the Houston Texans, after going undrafted in 2016 out of Michigan State.

Heath played for the Spartans from 2012-15.

He recorded three tackles, and was credited for half a sack in the Spartans' 2015 Cotton Bowl defeat at the hands of Alabama.

Heath played in 39 games during his collegiate career, and recorded career totals of 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 60 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss.

The Texans waived him in December of 2019, and he was subsequently claimed by the Broncos.

In February, the Broncos parted ways with Heath.

The Lions are conducting organized team practices this week and next week, ahead of a mandatory veteran minicamp.

