Lions Had Formal Interview with OG Shane Lemieux at Combine, Could Be Draft Target

Now that offensive guard Graham Glasgow has officially left town, the Lions have a gaping hole at the right guard spot.

One potential option the Lions could explore to help fill the void is drafting former Oregon OG Shane Lemieux.

Not only did the Lions formally interview Lemieux while at the NFL combine, but they also conducted an informal meeting with him.

It's not all that common for a team to meet with a player twice while in Indianapolis. But, with that being said, Detroit general manger Bob Quinn obviously has some interest.

Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-3 and 7/8 inches

Weight: 310 pounds

Arms: 32 and 2/8 inches

Wingspan: 77 inches



40-yard dash: 5.11 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.90 seconds

Lemieux is a well-seasoned player as he started a total of 52 games at the left guard spot for the Ducks.

He was voted second-team All-Pac-12 by the league's coaches in both 2018 and 2019.

As a senior, the Associated Press voted him a second-team All-American.



Despite all the accolades, Lemieux is still only projected as a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft -- mostly due to lateral mobility concerns.

As with most players with as much experience as Lemieux, he has very good technique and hand placement when run blocking.

To go along with some veteran savvy, his best attribute is his ability to move opponents against their will.

He has a very physical nature about him, and is a mauler in the trenches.

A power scheme would likely fit Lemieux's strengths the best.

As previously mentioned, there are some worries that Lemieux will struggle with quicker defensive linemen.

No prospect is perfect, especially as the draft goes on.

His slower feet can get him in trouble in pass protection. That flaw manifested itself at the college level, and could be exacerbated at the next level.

He only allowed a total of three sacks over the past two seasons, but a heavy dose of play action and screens helped mitigate pass-protection responsibilities.

Important to note, Quinn emphasizes agility a great deal.

Lemieux's shuttle time is a little lower than what Quinn has historically looked for in his interior linemen.

That's not to say Lemieux is now off the table for the Lions, but taking him would go a little against the grain.

Obviously, the Lions like what Lemieux put on tape; hence, the reason for heavy interest at the combine.

Keep an eye on Lemieux for the Lions in the middle rounds -- especially if they don't address the guard position in free agency.

