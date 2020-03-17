AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Jason Hanson's NFL Record Preserved, Ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady No. 2

Vito Chirco

When you rank the greatest NFL players of all-time, you have former Lions kicker Jason Hanson No. 1 and now ex-Patriots passer Tom Brady No. 2, right?

Yeah, neither do we.

But now that Brady has left New England after 20 years with the organization that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft (No. 199 overall), Hanson has officially bested Brady in a stat.  

The stat: Most games played with one franchise.  

Hanson -- a second-round pick of the Lions in the 1992 draft (No. 56 overall) -- played in an NFL-record 333 games, including six playoff games, with Detroit from 1992-2012.

Meanwhile, Brady donned a Patriots uniform for 326 games -- including 41 postseason contests -- from 2000-19.

Speaking of those playoff games, Brady's teams went 30-11 in those games, and won six Super Bowls along the way.

In sharp contrast, Hanson -- the Lions' all-time leader in points scored with 2,150 points -- never won a single playoff game during his two decades in Motown. 

A stark reminder of the fact that the Patriots have increasingly become America's team, while the Lions exist as one of the worst franchises in league history.

And if history is any indication of what 2020 will be like, Brady will continue to win at a high rate with his new franchise (potentially the Buccaneers), and the Lions will continue to be the "Same Old Lions."

Related 

Lions Release LB Devon Kennard

Lions Find Backup to Matthew Stafford in Chase Daniel

Could Lions Target EDGE Defender Curtis Weaver in NFL Draft?

2020 Free-Agency Tracker 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy

Read what changes were made to the NFL's drug policy under the new CBA

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Find Backup to Matthew Stafford in Chase Daniel

Lions reach agreement with former Bears QB Chase Daniel

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Fans React to FA Signings, Wonder Why Quinn Overspends?

Lions reached agreements with three free agents Monday. Read how fans reacted to the signings

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Could Lions Target EDGE Defender Curtis Weaver in NFL Draft?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether EDGE defender Curtis Weaver could be a target of the Lions in the NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Rumor: List of Teams that Could Trade for CB Darius Slay

As free agency begins, read which teams could trade for cornerback Darius Slay

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Release LB Devon Kennard

Lions defensive captain Devon Kennard is reportedly set to be released to make way for linebacker Jamie Collins

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Sign Former Eagle OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Deal is reportedly worth $50 million over 5 years

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

LB Jamie Collins Signs with Lions for Three-Years, $30 Million

Lions land former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins

John Maakaron

by

9iron

2020 Free-Agency Tracker

Live updates and all the latest happenings from NFL free-agency, including the moves made by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Graham Glasgow Signs with Denver Broncos

Glasgow lands with the Denver Broncos, signs four-year, $44 million dollar contract

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1