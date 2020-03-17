Jason Hanson's NFL Record Preserved, Ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady No. 2

When you rank the greatest NFL players of all-time, you have former Lions kicker Jason Hanson No. 1 and now ex-Patriots passer Tom Brady No. 2, right?

Yeah, neither do we.

But now that Brady has left New England after 20 years with the organization that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft (No. 199 overall), Hanson has officially bested Brady in a stat.

The stat: Most games played with one franchise.

Hanson -- a second-round pick of the Lions in the 1992 draft (No. 56 overall) -- played in an NFL-record 333 games, including six playoff games, with Detroit from 1992-2012.

Meanwhile, Brady donned a Patriots uniform for 326 games -- including 41 postseason contests -- from 2000-19.

Speaking of those playoff games, Brady's teams went 30-11 in those games, and won six Super Bowls along the way.

In sharp contrast, Hanson -- the Lions' all-time leader in points scored with 2,150 points -- never won a single playoff game during his two decades in Motown.

A stark reminder of the fact that the Patriots have increasingly become America's team, while the Lions exist as one of the worst franchises in league history.

And if history is any indication of what 2020 will be like, Brady will continue to win at a high rate with his new franchise (potentially the Buccaneers), and the Lions will continue to be the "Same Old Lions."

