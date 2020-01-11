Brayden Coombs Hired as Lions Special Teams Coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they hired Brayden Coombs as the next special teams coordinator.

Coombs spent the previous 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coombs worked in various roles with Cincinnati, including offensive assistant (2012), quality control (2013-15), defensive quality control (2016-17) and offensive quality control (2018). He originally joined the organization in 2009 as a coaching intern.

He played for the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks for four seasons at the wide receiver position.

Coombs replaces John Bonamego, who was dismissed after the 2019 season.

