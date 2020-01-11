Who is Lions' Answer to Fix Problems on Defensive Line?

There are a plethora of issues that caused the Lions to finish the 2019 season on a nine-game losing streak.

The defensive line never gelled, the secondary gave up too many big plays and the play at linebacker most certainly can improve next season.

Heading into April's NFL Draft, which needs are the Lions expected to target?

On defense, the defensive line will be a priority for Detroit to address. With the third pick, many believe that the selection will be made on an impactful defensive player.

Bleacher Report believes that Auburn defensive tackle guard Derrick Brown is the answer to assist with the issues on defense.

"This season, the Lions ranked 21st against the run. The defense could lose three linemen in the offseason. A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels have expiring contracts, and the latter played only nine games during the 2019 term because of a foot injury. Damon Harrison Sr. will contemplate retirement.

Derrick Brown would add some resistance up front. He could also pressure the pocket from the interior, which is an added plus for a defense that finished tied for 29th in sacks.

Brown recorded 170 tackles, including 33 for loss, and 12.5 sacks through four terms at Auburn. He could draw some double-teams as he develops into a solid pro. Defensive end Trey Flowers may see more one-on-one situations on the edge with the 6'5", 318-pounder in the middle.

As a potential top-five pick, Brown is a realistic choice for the Lions at No. 3. Ideally, Detroit would trade back a few spots with a quarterback-needy team to take the powerful interior lineman."

Brown would be an ideal draft selection in the first round. Many supporters would support the selection due to his ability to make plays almost immediately during his rookie season.

