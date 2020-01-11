LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Who is Lions' Answer to Fix Problems on Defensive Line?

John Maakaron

There are a plethora of issues that caused the Lions to finish the 2019 season on a nine-game losing streak.

The defensive line never gelled, the secondary gave up too many big plays and the play at linebacker most certainly can improve next season. 

Heading into April's NFL Draft, which needs are the Lions expected to target? 

On defense, the defensive line will be a priority for Detroit to address. With the third pick, many believe that the selection will be made on an impactful defensive player.

Bleacher Report believes that Auburn defensive tackle guard Derrick Brown is the answer to assist with the issues on defense.

USATSI_13861438_168388382_lowres
DT Derrick Brown - Auburn© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

"This season, the Lions ranked 21st against the run. The defense could lose three linemen in the offseason. A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels have expiring contracts, and the latter played only nine games during the 2019 term because of a foot injury. Damon Harrison Sr. will contemplate retirement. 

Derrick Brown would add some resistance up front. He could also pressure the pocket from the interior, which is an added plus for a defense that finished tied for 29th in sacks.

Brown recorded 170 tackles, including 33 for loss, and 12.5 sacks through four terms at Auburn. He could draw some double-teams as he develops into a solid pro. Defensive end Trey Flowers may see more one-on-one situations on the edge with the 6'5", 318-pounder in the middle.

As a potential top-five pick, Brown is a realistic choice for the Lions at No. 3. Ideally, Detroit would trade back a few spots with a quarterback-needy team to take the powerful interior lineman."

Brown would be an ideal draft selection in the first round. Many supporters would support the selection due to his ability to make plays almost immediately during his rookie season. 

 

Related

3 Potential Lions Cap Casualties 

Evaluating Tough Roster Decisions for GM Bob Quinn 

3 Things Matt Patricia Can Learn from Mike Vrabel 

Pros & Cons of Lions Acquiring QB Case Keenum to Backup Matthew Stafford

Rachel Marie Video: 5 Players Lions Must Have Their Eyes on in 2020 NFL Draft

Should Lions Pickup 5th-Year Option on LB Jarrad Davis?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Lions Pick Up LB Jarrad Davis' 5th-Year Option?

Lions have an interesting decision to make on LB Jarrad Davis

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions1960

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring QB Case Keenum

Lions are desperately in need of a veteran backup quarterback. Should the organization acquire veteran QB Case Keenum?

John Maakaron

by

Frip

NFL Draft: 5 Players Lions Must Have Their Eyes On

Watch Rachel Marie's NFL Draft Game

rachelmariesports

3 Potential Lions Cap Casualties

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at three Lions players that could be cap casualties this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

Evaluating Tough Roster Decisions for GM Bob Quinn

These players could save the Lions a significant amount of cap space if released

John Maakaron

3 Things Matt Patricia Can Learn from Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel is gaining respect across the NFL after defeating the New England Patriots in the playoffs

John Maakaron

Bart Scott Bets Dan Orlovsky His House Over Lions' 2020 Victory Total

Bart Scott does not believe Lions win over seven games with Matthew Stafford as quarterback in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

Rafaelto

Bart Scott Discusses QB Matthew Stafford Being Traded

Watch as Bart Scott speculates what could happen to Matthew Stafford if QB Tua Tagovailoa is drafted by Lions

John Maakaron

by

Feartheomega

Will Matthew Stafford Finish His Career with Detroit Lions?

Lions are reaching a point where a decision needs to be made on Stafford's future and the future of the organization

John Maakaron

by

Frogpond

Barry Sanders: "Hopefully Calvin Will Come Around"

Barry Sanders tells local radio station he hopes Calvin Johnson reconciles with the Lions, but has not spoken to him.

John Maakaron