5 Free Agents to Watch During Divisional Playoffs

John Maakaron

The Lions are not participating in the postseason yet again, but that does not mean fans shouldn't pay attention. 

This weekend will feature the eight best teams in the NFC and AFC, vying for an opportunity to advance to their respective championship games. 

Here are five free agents for Lions fans to watch this weekend. 

49ers Arik Armstead, EDGE

USATSI_13709542_168388382_lowres
Arik Armstead - 49ers© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Produced a career-high in sacks this season with 10. Would be a welcome addition to the Lions defensive line that struggled mightily in 2019. At 26-years old, he is entering the prime of his career. 

Texans Bradley Roby, CB

USATSI_13823184_168388382_lowres
Bradley Roby - Texans© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions need to upgrade their secondary. He would provide veteran leadership if the Lions move on from Darius Slay and select a young cornerback in the draft. At 28, he may not be the Lions first choice but could be an option in free-agency.  

Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

USATSI_13877109
Jadeveon Clowney - Seahawks© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Clowney continues to display stout running stopping abilities. He will be a hot commodity if he hits the open market. Displayed his skill-set in the Seahawks victory against the Eagles. 

Ravens Matthew Judon, Edge

USATSI_13680768_168388382_lowres
Matthew Judon - Ravens © Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Judon would be a nice compliment to Trey Flowers. Produced 9.5 sacks this season. On film, has made improvements each season in the NFL. 

Was the Ravens fifth-round selection in 2016 out of Grand Valley State University.

Ravens Marcus Peters, CB 

USATSI_13779992_168388382_lowres
Marcus Peters - Ravens© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Has a strong knack for reading quarterbacks and intercepting the football. Has 22 interceptions in five seasons. He would be a welcome playmaker in the Lions secondary. Detroit has lacked impactful players Matt Patricia's first two seasons with the team and Peters would definitely change that. 

