Lions Hire Aaron Glenn to Become Defensive Coordinator

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed on Thursday that he had interviewed four candidates each for the vacancy at defensive coordinator and for offensive coordinator.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the leading candidate was Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn.

Soon after the report, news surfaced that a couple of other franchises were also seeking Glenn's services.

Now that can be put to rest, as Glenn is headed to Detroit to fill the vacancy left by Cory Undlin.

According to ESPN, Glenn is headed to the Lions to become their next defensive coordinator.

Undlin is out after only one season with Detroit. His defense never gained momentum and allowed the most yards and points in team history.

During his playing career, Glenn played for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn will be tasked with trying to repair one of the league's worst defenses.

In 2020, Detroit's defense set franchise records for the most points and yards allowed in a single season.

While there are a couple of pieces in the secondary, many believe the defensive unit needs a massive overhaul, starting with the linebackers and defensive line.

One of the key free agents Detroit will likely look to bring back is defensive lineman Romeo Okwara, who was one of the rare members of the roster to consistently pressure the quarterback.

