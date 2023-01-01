3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Bears

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 17 divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The Lions (7-8) have a chance to sweep the season series with the Bears (3-12) Sunday at Ford Field.

In order for Detroit to prevail victorious in the Week 17 contest, here are three things it must do.

Limit the productivity of Justin Fields as a runner

This will be easier said than done, but the Lions still need to strive to accomplish this on Sunday.

In the last meeting between the two teams (a 31-30 win for Detroit in Week 10), Fields ran for 147 yards and a season-best two touchdowns on 13 carries. He also threw for two touchdowns in the divisional matchup.

Additionally, going into this Week 17 contest, the Ohio State product has amassed 1,011 rushing yards -- the most among all NFL passers -- and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Lions, which allowed 320 rushing yards a week ago against the Panthers, have permitted the fifth-most rushing yards (2,188) and the second-most rushing TDs (22) in the entire NFL this season.

Undoubtedly, it will be tough for Detroit to curtail the production of Fields -- specifically as a runner -- on Sunday. Yet, if Aaron Glenn's defense is able to pull it off, it will greatly enhance the Lions' chances of capturing the Week 17 win.

Get the ground game going

The Lions need to make a concerted effort to get their run game back on track Sunday.

In the team's last five contests, it has totaled 110-plus rushing yards only one time. Additionally, in the Lions' game with Carolina a week ago, they accounted for a dismal 45 total yards on the ground.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Detroit's ground game to get right, too.

"We have to as a team get back to the basics, and for us on offense, that really speaks more for our running game,” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson told reporters Thursday. “Less so schematics, more so technique, fundamentals, our core values, which we talked about in the springtime, in training camp, our identity, what we want it to look like on tape. And so, we always place a high emphasis on our run game. That’s where our gameplan always starts.”

Through 15 games this season, Chicago has given up the third-most rushing yards (2,268) and the most rushing touchdowns (27).

If the duo of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams is able to exploit this weakness of the Bears Sunday, it'll certainly increase the Lions' odds of beating Chicago for a second time this season.

Feature Amon-Ra St. Brown heavily once again

In Detroit's Week 10 tilt with the Bears, Chicago simply had no answer for St. Brown. The dynamic slot receiver finished the aforementioned contest with 10 catches, on 11 targets, for 119 yards.

There's no reason for the Lions to shy away from targeting St. Brown as often on Sunday. The USC product should be able to have his way against a Bears secondary that will be without 60 percent of its starters (safety Eddie Jackson, corner Jaylon Johnson and corner Kindle Vildor; all of whom are on injured reserve).

If I'm Ben Johnson, I'm making sure Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff connects with St. Brown early and often in this Week 17 matchup.