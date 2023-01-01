Predictions: Lions vs. Bears

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 17 contest with the Chicago Bears.

Vito Chirco

The key to limiting the Bears' offensive attack is curtailing the production of their NFL-leading ground game (2,696 yards).

Of course, Chicago's rushing attack is spearheaded by second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who paces all NFL passers this season with 1,011 yards on the ground.

Undoubtedly, stymieing Fields as a runner will be a difficult task for Detroit. Remember, the Lions allowed 320 rushing yards to the Carolina Panthers just a week ago.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the football, Detroit should aim to exploit Chicago's 30th-ranked rush defense (2,268 yards allowed).

I believe that D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams each find the end zone in a winning effort for the Lions, keeping the team's playoff hopes alive going into the final week of the regular season.

Lions 28, Bears 17

Christian Booher

Justin Fields was a nightmare in open space for the Lions in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Given Detroit's injuries in the secondary and struggles with open-field tackling, there’s a chance it’s more of the same in Week 17.

While Fields is proficient in the open field, he’s struggled in the pocket. Aidan Hutchinson had an excellent game in the first meeting, and I expect more of the same.

It will be another closely contested showdown, and this time, the Lions’ tackling in space -- without DeShon Elliott -- could be their downfall. The Lions' offense will keep up until the end, but the Bears score to win it on the game's final drive. It’s a New Year's Day heartbreaker in Detroit.

Bears 35, Lions 30

Camren Clouthier

There is still a small chance that the Lions could sneak into the playoffs. So, I expect that with this being Detroit's last home game of the season, the Lions will come out hard and dazzle the home crowd.

Look for Detroit to exploit Chicago's weak defense by countering with its strong offense. I anticipate the run game will be highly utilized by the Lions, too.

I'll also be keeping an eye on Jameson Williams, who I hope will be more involved in the team's offense this weekend. Getting him going will be key for his development moving forward.

Certainly, it was no easy task beating Bears QB Justin Fields the first time around. But, the Lions did it once, and they will do it again Sunday at Ford Field.

Lions 27, Bears 24

John Maakaron

The Lions want to get back out on the field as soon as possible to wash away the awful taste in their mouths, following their loss to the Panthers last week.

The Bears have one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL, led by quarterback Justin Fields, so it will be another test for Aaron Glenn's defense. This time, the team passes the test and rebounds defensively.

Playing at Ford Field will give Detroit the necessary edge offensively to run away from the Bears in Week 17. Quarterback Jared Goff will toss three touchdowns to excite the home crowd en route to a dominant victory to start 2023.

Lions 28, Bears 17