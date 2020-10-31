Lions Have Not Won at Ford Field in 12 Months

Winning football games at home is the staple of good football teams.

For the Detroit Lions, it has been far too long since the team has won a home football game.

Detroit is 0-2 at Ford Field this season, having lost to the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in its first two home contests of the 2020 NFL season.

The last victory at home took place on Oct. 27, 2019, against the New York Giants.

“I think, for us, it’s about this week. Again, just stay in the moment. Let’s just try to do a great job this week," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said when asked Friday about the importance of winning at home. "Let’s make sure we’re doing everything we can to give ourselves a chance to win. Really, our focus right now is just: How do we improve this week? How do we go play well? We have a great team with the Colts. So, of course, you’re at home, you want to do well at home. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Friends and family allowed at Ford Field Sunday

As a result of the global pandemic, Detroit played its first home games in front of no fans.

It was announced on Thursday that for the first time this season, Ford Field will be able to host a limited number of fans Sunday.

The Lions announced that 500 friends and family members will be in attendance against the Colts.

"Hosting friends and family this Sunday against the Colts is a great step towards our goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field this season," Lions president Rod Wood said in a released statement. “With health and safety being the top priority, this is an opportunity to further evaluate new stadium protocols on a larger scale. We continue to collaborate with local, state and national health officials on increasing capacity for our remaining home games."

