SI NFL Team Publishers Week 8 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 8 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Atlanta Falcons were able to brush aside their disappointing fourth-quarter collapse against Detroit, as they finally secured a fourth-quarter lead to defeat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 at Bank of America Stadium.

In the picks challenge, four SI staffers were lucky enough to miss only two games last week. 

Special credit should go to Todd Karpovich (Ravens), Andrew Brandt (Business of Football) and David Boclair (Titans), as each went 12-2 --only recording two games picked incorrectly.

Here are the current leaders through Week 8, as we have a 5-way tie for the lead with 74.5 games picked correctly so far.

Todd Karpovich (Jaguars) , Mark Farris (Fantasy-Golf), Michael Fabiano (Fantasy), Jenny Vrentas (NFL) and Frank Taddeo (Fantasy-Gambling) each have distinguished themselves in the first half of the 2020 season. 

Yours truly only picked 8 games correctly for the second consecutive week. 

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 64% of games (68-36-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

